Things didn't work out between Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown on his season of The Bachelor, but he's rooting for her to find love as the Bachelorette.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Underwood and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, where Underwood shared his picks for who his ex should end up with.

"I honestly think there's a group of four or five really solid dudes that are good for her," he revealed. "I like her dynamic with Jed. I like her dynamic with Tyler too."

Brown's connection with Jed was clear from night one, while her romance with Tyler blossomed a few episodes later. Peter, Big Mike and Connor have also won fans over, while another man, Luke P., has become known as the season's villain for his controversial behavior and conflict with the other guys.

"He's made a lot of mistakes, don't get me wrong, but the show is all about staying true to yourself," said Underwood -- who has defended Luke P. before. "I haven't seen any extreme red flags yet. He's not very self-aware on camera, which isn't a bad thing -- he's just not used to being on a TV show."

"Yeah, I think there's a lot we don't see," Randolph offered.

Underwood and Randolph went through criticism themselves. Fans accused Randolph of not being in love with Underwood when they didn't get engaged on their Bachelor finale, and others called out Underwood for his dramatic reaction to her initially leaving the show. In the end, the two are happy -- and Underwood scored an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for Best Meme-able Moment for his famous fence jump, as well as Reality Royalty.

"We both went through our fair share of people hating on us," Randolph admitted on Saturday, as Underwood tried to offer some advice to Luke P. as Brown's season continues.

"Social media can be brutal nowadays, so he just has to stick with his family and his friends who were there before the show," he said. "They're going to be with him after."

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Colton Underwood Reveals His Pick for Next 'Bachelor' (Exclusive)

Why 'The Bachelorette' Is Airing a Sit-Down With Hannah Brown: Did She Quit?

Chris Harrison Says 'Bachelorette' Contestant Luke P. Is the Show's Most Prominent Villain Ever (Exclusive)

Related Gallery