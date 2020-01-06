Former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper Tolbert shocked the world of fantasy football over the weekend when she won a DraftKings contest for the NFL wildcard round and nabbed a massive $1 million payday.

However, it didn't take long for some on Twitter to accuse her and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, of cheating.

The 33-year-old reality star celebrated the victory on Twitter, responding to one Twitter user who shared a screenshot of the contest results, writing, "I’m pretty sure this girl was on The Bachelor. I only know this because my girlfriend forces me to watch it."

"Hahaha that’s me! And Tanner told me I shouldn’t play DK Metcalf!" Jade responded. She later excitedly shared, "Doesn’t even feel real over here! Officially speechless. LIKE WHAAAAAAAAT."

Not long after, DraftKings even capitalized on Jade's fame as a Bachelor star when they tweeted, "Will you accept this [rose] as this week's millionaire? Congrats on taking it down."

Jade replied to DraftKings' since-deleted post, "Absolutely, I’d love to accept your 🌹! 😍😍😍😍."

However, it wasn't long before many self-proclaimed fantasy football experts took to Twitter to call foul. Specifically, many accused Jade and Tanner of colluding when it came to their picks in an effort to maximize their chances of winning.

This is absolutely insanity and is the the clearest collusion ever. Check the QBs lmao pic.twitter.com/JudoCAT0JQ — William Bierman (@williambierman) January 6, 2020

She and her husband cheated, end of story. pic.twitter.com/WmRLAKAn4K — huitcinq (@huitcinqDFS) January 6, 2020

Y’all. Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert are about to get investigated by the government.



It’s about to get real interesting up in here 😬😱#TheBachelor#BachelorInParadise#BachelorNation#FantasyFootballpic.twitter.com/TLCHAHrvN7 — andrea lynn spencer (@alynnspencer) January 6, 2020

Everyone realizes the two of them max entered and split their player exposure, right? And that is illegal. — Benjamin Cunningham (@BenC1357) January 6, 2020

According to DraftKings official rules, players are not allowed to build "complementary lineups which serve to work together" in an effort to employ a "strategy that may create any unfair advantage over individual play."

While DraftKings has not taken down their tweet announcing Jade as the winner, the organization did delete their tweet congratulating her directly.

Meanwhile, one of Tanner's friends, Chris Randone, initially congratulated the pair for winning, but later took his message down after receiving vitriolic messages from other users.

"I'm done speaking on the situation that doesn't involve me. Two great friends I love and support in which I thought was doing the right thing in defending from the information I personally know that's valid But with the hate messages and death threats I just want to be left alone," Randone wrote.

I'm done speaking on the situation that doesn't involve me. Two great friends I love and support in which I thought was doing the right thing in defending from the information I personally know that's valid But with the hate messages and death threats I just want to be left alone — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) January 6, 2020

For their part, neither Jade nor Tanner have officially addressed the controversy.

Meanwhile, DraftKings released a statement to E! News addressing the allegations. "The DraftKings compliance team reviews the results of all major contests to ensure they comply with our Terms of Use and applicable state regulations," the organization stated. "We take the integrity and fairness of our DFS contests seriously, and prizes are not paid out until our reviews are complete."

ET has reached out to Jade and Tanner for comment.

