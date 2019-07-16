Jade Roper isn't afraid to clap back when it comes to comments about her daughter, Emmy.

The Bachelor in Paradise star made headlines last week for calling out a follower who messaged her that her young daughter was showing signs of autism. While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima on Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday, Roper explained why she felt the need to speak out.

"Well, I am super pregnant and super hormonal and very protective over my children right now, so that definitely fueled my fire," she said. "But it's just, somebody called out my daughter because she wasn't speaking in these videos enough for them, apparently, that they thought she was showing signs of autism, and it really had nothing to do with whether she's autistic or on the spectrum or not, or children who are, because I think all children are perfectly fine, whichever way they are."

"But it was just the etiquette," she continued. "You would never say something that harsh that would hurt a person's feelings or judge a child like that in public, so why would you come to somebody and put it in a DM where you know I could possibly read it?"

"I was really just calling out their behavior. This is not something that you should be doing at all, period," Roper added.

Instagram

The former reality star and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, are currently expecting their second child together, a baby boy. They welcomed Emmy in 2017, a year after marrying following their Bachelor in Paradise engagement.



"If you won't say something face to face to somebody, don't say it online," Tolbert said of his wife's reply to the fan. "That's just a common rule of thumb."



"We are her parents, we watch her development, we care for her tremendously, her safety comes first. She's our first priority. Of course, we would be watching for those things. And I know people mean well, but it's just not their place," Roper shared. "I think it finally wears me thin, and then it's like, 'OK, I feel like people need to know that...' It was just, I don't know if I was trying to make an example out of somebody, or I just woke up on the wrong side of the bed that morning."

Roper just passed the 36-week mark of her pregnancy, with Tolbert noting it's "the most pregnant she's ever been."

"We had Emmy at 36 weeks, and now Jade just passed the 36-week mark, so we're ready. We got the bag packed, and we won't be shocked if it happens tomorrow, but it also could be a month, so we'll see," he shared.

The pair still haven't settled on a name for their new addition. For now, they're hoping he comes in time for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's wedding in Rhode Island next month. Roper and Tolbert's son's due date is within a day of the couple's wedding; Tolbert was supposed to officiate, Roper was supposed to be a bridesmaid, and Emmy was supposed to be a flower girl.

"If he comes on the due date, unfortunately, we will not be able to make it. If he does come early and things are healthy and well, then we'll have a chance to make a last-minute flight," Tolbert said.



"I really want to be there, but of course, this would be the timing," confessed Roper, who has a lot on her plate, between pregnancy, her podcast with Carly Waddell, Mommies Tell All, and their new jewelry line, Reviver.



As for how Emmy is preparing to become a big sister, Tolbert said she's starting to understand that they'll be welcoming a new baby soon. Roper just got her daughter a baby doll, "so now she has a baby to take care of, like Mommy."

"Early on in my pregnancy, I would have said, 'We're done. This is number two. How are we trying to have two kids and be able to juggle this with our life?' But now that he's getting close to being here, and I'm just thinking about it, and my hormones are kicking in more, I'm like, 'Let's just have another one too! Why not?'" Roper explained of their plans to expand their family.



"Whatever she says," Tolbert joked.

See more on the couple in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Tanner Tolbert Is Defending Peter Weber Amid Ex-Girlfriend Drama (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Are Having a Boy

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Open Up About Past Miscarriage

Related Gallery