It’s a boy!



On Monday morning, Bachelor in Paradise stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert decided to share the gender of their forthcoming second child. Jade posted a pair of photos from a recent event where the couple was covered with blue silly string, signifying that a baby boy is on the way, while they celebrated and shared a kiss. She also posted a photo of Emerson, their 18-month-old daughter, who was on hand for the big moment.



“Tanner’s clearly team boy, so I felt I should represent team girl!!” Jade captioned a photo of her hubby dressed in blue while she rocked pink prior to the reveal as they walked with Emerson, who appeared fussy between them. “And…Emmy, well, she’s still not sure about any of it!”

The reality TV alums are known for sharing their big parenting moments with fans. In January, they revealed that they were having a second child by posting some photos of themselves at the beach, along with images of her sonogram.



“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!” Jade captioned the images. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

And just last month, the couple opened up about losing their first child together in a miscarriage. Jade got pregnant while they were filming BiP in 2015, a revelation which they candidly explored in a YouTube video.



"My first reaction was, 'Oh sh*t,'" Tanner said. "Here we are, we just got engaged on a TV show. I’m still getting to know Jade, in all honesty. We didn’t have any concrete plans of when we were going to live together or what our next steps were… Now all of a sudden we had a very real-life thing happen."



After production wrapped, Jade visited Tanner in Kansas City, Missouri, where she took a pregnancy test.

"Sadly, we did lose the baby,” Jade explained in the video, crying. “At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know how to process it. It was so much so fast and in a really bad way it was almost like a relief because we were in such a whirlwind. It wasn’t until I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is and I think I really grieved that child much later.”



Tanner chimed in, “Looking back at it now, it’s hard to not be sad because knowing how much I love Emerson today, I would have loved this baby that much and I never got a chance to know him or her. It was really sad to think about what could have been.”



The two were married in January of 2016 and in August of 2017 they welcomed little Emerson, revealing her name with a sweet photo of the little one swaddled in a blanket and surrounded by floral branches while lying on a print featuring her name.

Get loads more baby news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Trusted Aide to Quit Job After Royal Baby's Birth

Lil Xan's Pregnant Fiancee Annie Smith Responds to Fake Ultrasound Accusations

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Open Up About Past Miscarriage

Related Gallery