Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are getting honest with their fans.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday that they suffered a miscarriage years earlier, after Roper got pregnant while filming the ABC dating show with Tolbert in 2015.

Roper and Tolbert, who married in 2016, are parents to one child and expecting another. On Wednesday's YouTube video, however, they revealed that Roper got pregnant after the first time they had sex, on set of Bachelor in Paradise.

"My first reaction was, 'Oh sh*t,'" Tolbert said. "Here we are, we just got engaged on a TV show. I’m still getting to know Jade, in all honesty. We didn’t have any concrete plans of when we were going to live together or what our next steps were… Now all of a sudden we had a very real-life thing happen."

Roper took a pregnancy test while visiting Tolbert in Kansas City, Missouri after production had wrapped.

"Sadly, we did lose the baby,” Jade said, crying. “At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know how to process it. It was so much so fast and in a really bad way it was almost like a relief because we were in such a whirlwind. It wasn’t until I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is and I think I really grieved that child much later.”

Tanner added, “Looking back at it now, it’s hard to not be sad because knowing how much I love Emerson today, I would have loved this baby that much and I never got a chance to know him or her. It was really sad to think about what could have been.”

Roper and Tolbert opened up about life as parents during an interview with ET in March 2018, adding that they wanted their young daughter Emmy to have siblings close in age.

“[Starting a family] happened sooner than we thought, but it’s been amazing,” Roper gushed.

“I have a whole new respect for Jade, because she takes most of the lion's share of the responsibilities with Emmy," Tolbert said. "She just does such a great job, she cares for her so much. It’s been a beautiful thing to watch her turn into a mom."

“I do like seeing the more tender side of Tanner. I think to see the daughter-father connection, it’s just really cool,” Roper added. “I love being a mom. It’s the best thing ever. It’s so hard, but it is so worth it. I spend my day, every day with her and it’s just amazing. My little best friend.”

