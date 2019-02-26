Lil Xan's fiancee is ultrasounding off.

Annie Smith, the 22-year-old rapper's pregnant wife-to-be responded on Tuesday to allegations online that she and her fiance faked recent photos of their nine-week ultrasound posted to Instagram.

"When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another person's name, year, birthday, etc, and uploaded them to Google," Smith told E! News on Tuesday. "I'm honestly really disappointed that we announced it and now this is the rumor floating around."

ET has reached out to Smith and Xan.

The drama started after Smith shared a video to YouTube last week sharing what she said was her ultrasound.

Since then, some fans have accused the couple of faking the photos -- or even the pregnancy altogether -- claiming that the ultrasound they shared closely resembles a Google image search result pic of an ultrasound at nine weeks.

“lil xan & annie smith’s baby” vs. “9 week ultrasound” google image search... lmao pic.twitter.com/fppsHLoQgj — Brianne Boettcher (@BreeBoettcher) February 23, 2019

lil xan really thought he got us with this fake pregnancy bullshit. google “9 week ultrasound” and the photo he shows at 6:06 is literally the 8th result👀https://t.co/gjEvDdV7dGpic.twitter.com/YBdUvvckpF — maddie {ghoon}🌟 (@KatyasTinyHands) February 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Xan's ex, Noah Cyrus, recently appeared to get emotional after the rapper told his followers he was going to be a father.

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Noah Cyrus Posts Crying Selfie After Ex Lil Xan Announces His Fiancee Is Pregnant

Lil Xan Announces His Fiancee Is Pregnant: ‘I’m Going to Be a Father’

Lil Xan Praises Ex Noah Cyrus Months After 'Sloppy' Breakup

Related Gallery