Lil Xan Announces His Fiancee Is Pregnant: ‘I’m Going to Be a Father’

It’s a big year for rapper Lil Xan.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old musician took to Instagram to share some news with his fans.

"I wanted to wait but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark, it’s official I’m going to be a father,” he captioned a photo of himself and his fiancee, Annie Smith. "I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I’ve never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise!”

He went on to praise Annie, writing, “To my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith I love you with all my heart thank yo for saving me i love you more then words could describe.”

Lil Xan has not previously shared any photos with Annie, but she first started posting selfies with her man to her own account in November.

In her first photo with Lil Xan, she wrote, “God chooses people to come into your life to fulfil a purpose. Your purpose in my life is to make the best version of myself.”

In mid-January, she shared another photo, captioning it, “Fiance.”

And for Valentine’s Day, she posted a kissing photo with Lil Xan, writing, “I cannot wait to call myself your wife soon.”

Lil Xan had a very public breakup with singer Noah Cyrus in September after a whirlwind romance, in which he accused her of cheating. But he’s since backtracked, praising Cyrus on social media.

Shortly after leaving a stint in rehab, Lil Xan posted a photo of Cyrus and singer Billie Eilish, writing, “I genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artists but in general coming up rn! Yes I know things got sloppy but I see the world so clear now!”

