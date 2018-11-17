Noah Cyrus Says Relationship With Lil Xan Was a 'Mistake'

Noah Cyrus is getting honest about her former relationship with Lil Xan.

The 18-year-old "Mad At You" singer did not hold back when it came to revealing her biggest mistake. On Friday, the WorldStar Hip Hop's Instagram asked their followers, "What mistakes did you make in your last relationship that you won't repeat again?"

Cyrus decided to leave her response in the comments section, writing, "My last relationship was the mistake. Lol."

The now-exes began dating in August, and called it quits only a few months later after the rapper publicly accused Cyrus of cheating on him. "I feel like I’m probably being cheated on," the 21-year-old recording artist wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. Cyrus, on her end, denied being unfaithful.

In September, Cyrus sat down with ET, and got candid about her split with the rapper. While no breakup is ever easy, the artist said that it was "totally fine," and it was just something the two would both have to move on from.

"It's all love and it's all good," she assured fans. "I'm confused, is all I'm going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think. [But] there's no point in drama, really, just because [I have a] tour, EP, [and a collaboration with] PIZZASLIME."

"I just gotta focus on me right now and I don't really need to have a boyfriend now anyway," Cyrus continued. "I realized that when everything blew up in my face. ... You don't need a man to make you happy so, that's for all you girls out there... except for your dads! Dads are the best."

