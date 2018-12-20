Lil Xan Praises Ex Noah Cyrus Months After 'Sloppy' Breakup

Lil Xan has some kind words about his ex, Noah Cyrus.

The 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of Cyrus with singer Billie Eilish. The post comes just days after Xan announced that he was out of rehab and "sober."

"i genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn !" Xan wrote. "Yes i know things got sloppy but i see the world so clear now!"

Xan went on to address the haters directly, telling them that this isn't a ploy to reconnect with his ex.

"And everybody stop with all the 'your tryna get her back,'" he wrote. "It’s not like that i just don’t see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people! 💔 and when i say coming up i don’t mean i’m a f**king bigger artist jeez haha 😂"

In the comments section, a fan asked the rapper why he hadn't tagged Cyrus in the photo -- he opted to tag a fan page instead -- but had tagged Eilish.

"i'm blocked," Xan claimed in response.

Instagram

Xan and Cyrus called it quits in September after he accused her of cheating on him, something she quickly denied. The accusation came after Cyrus shared a meme of Charlie Puth's head Photoshopped on a porn star's body with her then-beau.

Xan, however, later denied that the meme was what caused him to think Cyrus was unfaithful. Rather, he said, it was a photo Cyrus took with EDM producer Ookay.

Following the split, Cyrus spoke to ET about her relationship with Xan, which she recently tweeted was a "mistake."

"It's all love and it's all good," she told ET. "I'm confused, is all I'm going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think. [But] there's no point in drama, really, just because [I have a] tour, EP [and a collaboration with] PIZZASLIME."

"I just gotta focus on me right now and I don't really need to have a boyfriend now anyway," she continued. "I realized that when everything blew up in my face. ... You don't need a man to make you happy so, that's for all you girls out there... except for your dads! Dads are the best."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Xan Tweets He's Out of Rehab After Checking Himself in for Drug Addiction

Noah Cyrus Says Relationship With Lil Xan Was a 'Mistake'

Lil Xan 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Deciding to Check Into Rehab

Related Gallery