Lil Xan 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Deciding to Check Into Rehab

Rapper Lil Xan says he couldn’t be “happier” after making the decision to enter rehab.

The 22-year-old musician, who previously dated Noah Cyrus, posted a selfie to Instagram on Thursday, sharing the news in his caption.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab,🎉,” he wrote. “I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice 💔 I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album !”

The post comes just weeks after Xan was hospitalized after overeating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

"I just want to let everyone know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open," he shared on social media. "So, we good."

ET recently caught up with Xan’s ex, Noah Cyrus, who shared how her relationship and breakup had impacted her latest music.

"That's what inspired the record," she shared. "Every song was just from my heart, about this relationship and about the way I was feeling."

"I didn't know how to communicate in any other way than my music," she added. "Some of these songs I would send to my boyfriend at the time and would be like, 'I don't know how else to talk to you, here's a song.' So, the record is really personal."

