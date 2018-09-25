Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized After Eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Turns out you can have too much of good thing.

Lil Xan revealed on Monday that he was hospitalized after eating too many Flamin' Hot Cheetos. In an Instagram video showing off what appeared to be his hospital bracelet, the 22-year-old rapper claimed that the snack did some serious damage to his insides.

"Yeah, I went to the hospital today... I just want to let everyone know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open," he shared. "So, we good."

Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos) captioned the post, "Just wanna let everyone know that I’m good,healthier then I’ve ever been and ready to kick of my third Tour in NY in a couple days ! Also be careful,Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha ! 💔 love you all ! 💔“Be Safe” Coming soon !💔💔💔💔."

The rapper's ex, Noah Cyrus, also just headed off on tour, weeks after the pair called it quits. Lil Xan and Cyrus split after he publicly accused her of cheating on him. In an interview with ET last week, she said she was still "confused" by the breakup.

"It's all love and it's all good," she assured fans. "I'm confused, is all I'm going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think. [But] there's no point in drama, really, just because [I have a] tour, EP, [and a collaboration with] PIZZASLIME."

"I just gotta focus on me right now and I don't really need to have a boyfriend now anyway," she continued. "I realized that when everything blew up in my face. ... You don't need a man to make you happy so, that's for all you girls out there... except for your dads! Dads are the best."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Noah Cyrus Focusing on Herself and Music Following Lil Xan Breakup (Exclusive)

Lil Xan Pays Tribute to Mac Miller With New Face Tattoo

Noah Cyrus Drops New Song 'Mad at You' After Lil Xan Split

Related Gallery