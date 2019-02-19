Noah Cyrus is having a tough day.

The 19-year-old musician and younger sister of Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Monday, shortly after the news broke that her ex-boyfriend, Lil Xan was expecting his first child with his fiancee.

“What day,” she wrote on an Instagram Stories selfie, which features her crying in a car.

One hour later, she posted another selfie to her account of herself looking somber, with the caption, “I WILL be happy if it’s the last thing I do.”

The posts came just hours after Cyrus’ ex, Lil Xan, took to Instagram to post the news that he was expecting his first child with his fiancee, Annie Smith.

Smith later opened up in her Instagram Stories about the announcement, saying she was five weeks along and calling Lil Xan her “wonderful husband.”

“Yes this was planned,” she wrote. “Diego and I have had baby names picked out for months already started wedding planning, and have been trying to get pregnant. Yes I am still very early on and wasn’t planning on announcing until after 12 weeks (this is for all the mom critics lol) but Diego was so excited to share this news because we are genuinely happy.”

She also posted an article saying they were getting married on Tuesday.

Cyrus and Lil Xan split in September after a whirlwind romance. At the time, he accused her of cheating, which she denied. He later praised her musical talents on social media, calling their breakup “sloppy.”

