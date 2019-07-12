Jade Roper is not here for criticism of her daughter.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum took to her Instagram Story to call out a troll. The social media user responded to one of Roper's posts of her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Emerson, by writing, "So cute! But how old is she? She's kind of showing signs of autism. Just thinking. She's so precious!!!!!"

Roper -- who's currently expecting her second child, a boy, with husband Tanner Tolbert -- screenshotted the DM and posted it to her Instagram Story to share why the message upset her.

"You all, these are NOT OK messages to send to people," Roper wrote. "If you all mean well, it’s still not OK to say she has autism or needs speech therapy or to comment any sort of thing like that to anyone about their child."

"We are her parents, we have a great pediatrician, and we know her development," she continued. "Comments like this really throw me for a loop."

When a second troll took issue with Roper's response, she fired back once more.

"What's the point of posting than [sic]? The public notice[s] YOUR post that YOUR daughter doesn't speak..... say thanks and move on or you're defensive cuz you're afraid she really isn't speaking," the second social media user wrote. "Who knows but if you post things it IS OKAY to comment."

"I’m saying people would never come up to someone in public and say these things, there needs to be some sort of internet etiquette, you don’t get to go rogue because you’re behind a keyboard," Roper explained. "Also my daughter says plenty of words. I share parts of my life to bring joy and because they bring me joy. But she is not a monkey to dance for you (or in this case to show you how many words she knows/doesn't know)."

Roper next took to her Story a third time to write, "I'm just going to assume the people commenting these things are NOT parents, because they clearly don't have a clue."

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Roper and Tolbert back in March 2018 and they gushed about the family they're building together.

"[Starting a family] happened sooner than we thought, but it’s been amazing," Roper said. "... I love being a mom. It’s the best thing ever. It’s so hard, but it is so worth it. I spend my day, every day with her and it’s just amazing. My little best friend."

"I have a whole new respect for Jade, because she takes most of the lion's share of the responsibilities with Emmy," Tolbert, 32, added. "She just does such a great job, she cares for her so much. It’s been a beautiful thing to watch her turn into a mom."

"I do like seeing the more tender side of Tanner. I think to see the daughter-father connection, it’s just really cool," Roper agreed.

