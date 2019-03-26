Jade Roper is baby bumpin'!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram on Monday to show off her burgeoning belly, marveling at how her belly had just "popped," 20 weeks into her pregnancy. Roper and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Emerson. They announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in January.

"Whoa baby! Hellooo 20 weeks! Had some round ligament pain two days ago and woke up to a popped belly!" Roper captioned a photo of herself posing in a bikini on their Hawaiian vacation. "Tanner and I are stuck on agreeing on baby boy’s name, so help us out please and let’s hear all your boy names out there! ❤️."

The couple, who revealed they're expecting a baby boy earlier this month, shared plenty of sweet family pics from their getaway. Roper also asked fans for advice on how to cope with "varying emotions" about expanding their family.

Last month, Roper and Tolbert opened up on their YouTube channel about experiencing a past miscarriage, and how it has shaped them as parents.

As Roper shared, she got pregnant shortly after she and Tolbert started dating on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. "Sadly, we did lose the baby,” she said in her video, crying. “At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know how to process it. It was so much so fast and in a really bad way it was almost like a relief because we were in such a whirlwind. It wasn’t until I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is and I think I really grieved that child much later.”

Tolbert added, “Looking back at it now, it’s hard to not be sad because knowing how much I love Emerson today, I would have loved this baby that much and I never got a chance to know him or her. It was really sad to think about what could have been.”

