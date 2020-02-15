Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller is breaking her silence following her recent "White Lives Matter" scandal.

The 26-year-old reality star, who forms part of Bachelor Peter Weber's final four, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to publicly apologize for her involvement in a past photo shoot that caused controversy. Following her Bachelor casting, photos surfaced of Victoria modeling in clothing that featured the phrase "White Lives Matter." While it had been reported that the clothing was part of a Marlins Lives Matter organization, Victoria came under fire for her involvement.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind," Victoria began. "I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country."

"This has truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward. I hope I can be shown grace as I navigate through this process," she concluded.

Her past modeling gig was highlighted after a Cosmopolitan cover she won as part of a group date on the ABC dating show was pulled digitally by the magazine. The publication's editor-in-chief explained the decision was made in response to Victoria’s “White Lives Matter” modeling photos.

During his interview with ET, Peter addressed Victoria's "White Lives Matter" photos, saying he "in no way supports that type of campaign." While it may have been for marlin conservation, Peter said there's "no defending that."

"The Victoria that I got to know on the show, I never would have ever expected anything like this to come out with her," Peter said. "I don't know if she was fully aware of what she was doing when she was modeling for that campaign."

"It's unfortunate that she partook in that and in that type of campaign and I think if she could do it over again, she would," he shared. "I hope she has a chance to address the public and make things right."

