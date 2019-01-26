Hooray for Bachelorsuccess stories!

On Jan. 26, 2014, Sean Lowe decided to leave Bachelor life behind for good, and said "I do" to Catherine Giudici in a televised wedding for the world to see. Five years later, the couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary, with two kids -- 2-year-old Samuel and 8-month-old Isaiah -- by their side. Sean and Catherine took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate their special milestone, sharing adorable throwback pics from their wedding.

"Five years with my best friend today! I’m a blessed man," Lowe captioned a shot of himself removing Catherine's garter with his teeth at their wedding reception.

Catherine, meanwhile, posted a sweet photo from just after they became husband and wife. "Five years of laughing hand in hand with this husband of mine ❤️ FIVE YEARS," she wrote.

The mom of two -- who accepted Sean's proposal on the season 17 finale of The Bachelor in 2013 -- also took to her Instagram Story to show off how she and her hubby spent the day. "The theme for five years is wood, so I decided to take Sean Lowe to throw some axes at some wood," she told her followers, before showing off Sean's axe-throwing skills.

"I see date axe," she joked alongside the video.

During an interview with ET last month, Catherine opened up about her Bachelor journey with Sean, and revealed that viewers' not knowing Sean was a born-again virgin during his season was party due to her response to the news, which he shared with her privately.

"I mean, I knew that his values were really important to him the whole season. It just didn't come up because it wasn't important to me," she said. "Sean and I didn't expect too much besides a really fun experience, but at the end of the day, we knew that we wanted to commit to each other."

Five years later, the pair clearly couldn't be any stronger -- but as for whether they're planning to expand their family anytime soon, Catherine revealed that they've got their hands full with two little ones right now.

"I'm so enjoying this time with my family. Isaiah is such a joy, and he's continuing to be so, and I haven't really thought about the actual, tangible things of creating more of a family," she revealed.

