Catherine Lowe is focusing on the positive after her son's recent visit to the pediatric ICU.

The Bachelor alum spoke with ET on Tuesday as she opened up about how FedEx is helping her deliver joy this holiday season following son Isaiah's health scare.

"It is scary, definitely, to have your child be that level of sick, but I trusted the doctors, and he's great now, and we are so excited to spend his first Christmas doing all the fun things and making sure that everyone in our lives feels connected to us," Catherine said.

Six-month-old Isaiah was hospitalized in October for bronchiolitis. Catherine and her husband, Sean, took to social media at the time to reveal that their son's prognosis was good, but that he would have to spend several days in the hospital.

"I'm really grateful that my family is healthy now, and that we just get to enjoy the holiday season together," Catherine told ET. "That's why FedEx is so wonderful. We are making sure that we feel connected to our families, and they feel connected to us, by sending them gifts throughout this holiday season."

Catherine and Sean married in a televised wedding in 2014, following his proposal on the 2013 season of The Bachelor. While Sean's family is located nearby in Texas, Catherine's family is spread across the world, in Washington, California, Mexico and France. The mother of two will be sending her loved ones curated boxes put together with the help of her young sons.

"I'm actually feeling much more festive this season because Samuel knows a little bit more of what's going on, and so, it's exciting," she said of her 2-year-old. "We get to do a lot more holiday things together that mean more. It's not just for Sean and me, it's now for Samuel. And obviously Isaiah doesn't really know what's going on, but we still get to do these fun family things."

As for what's next for the couple, Catherine -- who previously shared her and Sean's desire to adopt -- joked that with two kids, life right now is more about living in the moment than it is about planning for the future.

"I'm so enjoying this time with my family. Isaiah is such a joy, and he's continuing to be so, and I haven't really thought about the actual, tangible things of creating more of a family," she revealed.

