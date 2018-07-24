Catherine Lowe Recalls Son Samuel's Terrifying Pool Incident That ‘Traumatized’ Her

Following a scary incident, Catherine Lowe is working to ensure her son, Samuel, will be safe and sound when around swimming pools.

The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of her 2-year-old boy smiling while shirtless beside his proud mother. In the caption, Lowe shared an unnerving story about how she became convinced that her son needs to learn to swim.

“One week after Isaiah was born, Samuel mistakenly walked into the deep end of his grandparents’ pool and it was possibly the scariest moment of my life,” the former Bachelor contestant wrote. “Sean [Lowe] and I were watching his every move so we acted quickly to get him out (I was much more traumatized than he was), but we immediately put him into swim lessons and made sure he always has floaties on.”

Lowe and her husband welcomed their second son, Isaiah Hendrix, on May 18, meaning Samuel’s been practicing his strokes for over two months following the harrowing accident.

Catherine went on to add that this particular photo was posted to mark a special occasion for her firstborn. “Today was his LAST DAY of swim lessons and now he can swim to the side like a champ! I’m so proud of this big guy even though he cried through almost every single class. 😅 Watch out world, this little shark is a-swimmin! #sharkweek.”

