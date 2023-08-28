Baby on board for Bachelor in Paradise's Lace Morris!

On Monday, the Bachelor Nation alum revealed that she is expecting her first child with Ryan John Nelson.

"Baby has entered the chat💬What a beautiful surprise🫶🏼 Baby Nelson due in March #babyannouncement #babycomingsoon," she captioned the announcement.

The cute announcement included a picture of her dog Lola wearing a bib that reads "Baby Security." Hanging behind the pup was a picture of a sonogram, next to a onesie that reads, "Protected by Lola."

While Lace or Ryan didn't appear in the photo, she tagged the father-to-be in the post.

Lace's news was met with supportive comments from fellow Bachelor Nation members and followers.

"Congrats!!!, Blake Horstmann wrote.

One user took to the comments to compliment Lola on her dedication to her job as big sister already.

"You can tell she takes her responsibility serious 😂," the user wrote.

"😂😂 She’s the best. Double the fun yaaaa," Lace replied.

Lace has kept her relationship with Ryan out of the public eye. Lace made her debut during season 16 of The Bachelor, where she competed for the heart of Ben Higgins. The same year she competed on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise where she got engaged to Grant Kemp.

Lace made her BIP return during season eight in 2022. Ahead of filming the show, Lace spoke to ET and admitted that despite her split with Grant, she was "being vulnerable with love," but wasn't going to settle.

"I think you've got to keep putting yourself out there, even after being burned so many times, or just failed relationships. You need to get back out there and try again," she said. "If you get a good opportunity like this, who doesn't wanna find love in paradise?"

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Lace Morris Would Never Get Back Together with Ex Grant Kemp: 'I've Seen Things I Don't Care For'

Why Lace Is Ready for 'BiP' After a 6-Year Franchise Absence

'Bachelor in Paradise's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Get Married

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Must-See Moments From the Season 8 Reunion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery