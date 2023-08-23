Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are married! The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot on Wednesday in Paris, France, four years after they met and got engaged on season 6 of the series.

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim confirmed the nuptials on his Instagram Story, sharing a video of the happy couple.

"Congrats to Dylan & Hannah on the most beautiful Parisian wedding ever!!!" he captioned the clip.

When ET spoke to the couple after their engagement, they gushed over each other.

"I was really excited to meet her, and I think I had some preconceived notions about her. When I met her, she just completely blew me out of the water," Barbour said. "She's just amazing. She has so many layers to her and I'm just happy everybody is gonna get to see that even more."

"I think it's the easiest love. It's challenging, but it's also the easiest feeling that I've ever had, and he proves to me every single day and every single moment that he is my person," Godwin added. "We're like, 'What? Like, we found it in Mexico on a TV show? That's crazy!' But it just happened and I can't wait to spend literally every single day with him. It's great. So, he's a gem. He's a great guy."

Fast forward four years to their wedding month, when the couple took to Instagram to announce that they'd gotten engaged... again!

"Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we've talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week," Godwin wrote. "Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!!"

