Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are gearing up to tie the knot -- at least in Dillon Carmichael's music video.

ET is exclusively debuting Carmichael's new video for "I Do For You," which sees the Bachelor in Paradise couple plan their wedding.

The song is all about the sacrifices people lovingly make for their partners, from doing the dishes to giving out 30-minute backrubs, and, as time goes on, even comprising on wedding details. "Put a suit on / Pick a preacher / Pick a love song / Never thought I'd see the day I'd say 'I do,'" Carmichael sings in the track. "But I do for you / I do for you."

Watch the music video -- with sweet PDA from Godwin and Barbour -- in the video player above.

In an interview with ET on Friday, the newly-engaged couple said they're not ready to walk down the aisle just yet. "We're engagement party planning," Godwin said. "I think we talk about wedding stuff, but we're just like, really enjoying the moment right now and like, doing us and chilling."

The pair got engaged while filming Bachelor in Paradise over the summer, and for now, they're focusing on their plans to move in together. Barbour is currently in San Diego, while Godwin is in Los Angeles. They haven't gone more than eight days without seeing each other.

"We're just literally driving or taking the train back and forth and seeing each other every week," Godwin shared. "We made it a pretty semi-solid pact where we're like, 'We're not going to go over a week without seeing each other. It doesn't work.'"



"I think we're going to figure out what makes the most sense for both of us," Barbour added.

See more on the pair in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'BIP's Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Reveal The Next Big Step They're Taking in Their Relationship (Exclusive)

'BiP': Hannah Godwin Sets the Record Straight on What Happened With Blake Horstmann in Alabama

'BiP' Couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Moving in Together After Engagement (Exclusive)

Related Gallery