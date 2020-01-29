Joe Amabile and Kendall Long have broken up.

The former couple, who first met on the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradisein 2018, announced that they have "mutually [decided] to go our separate ways" in a statement to Bachelor Nation.

"Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," the statement read. "Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day."

"We both respect each others' decision and still have a great deal of love for each other," the statement continued. "We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."

Though the pair initially called it quits on Paradise, they got back together when Long traveled to Chicago after filming concluded. From there, Amabile moved to Los Angeles to compete on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars in 2018. He and Long maintained their relationship, moving in with each other last April and adopting a dog together in December 2019.

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Amabile and Long last month, they said that they had discussed getting engaged.

"I don't think either of us are scared of it," Amabile said at the time. "... I could see it happening in somewhat the near future."

Long went on to note that they already had "a really exciting little surprise we've planned for our wedding." The pair even spoke about how they planned to raise their kids in the future.

"I would be more of the disciplinarian. I do believe that a little bit of that hard love, that tough love -- 'Not everything you do is perfect,'" Amabile said. "You need to challenge the kid a little bit. I don't believe in spoiling your kids."

As for their favorite things about each other, Long gushed over Amabile being "so playful and fun... [and] humble," while he praised Long for being "so interesting and... sweet and kindhearted."

Watch the video below for more of ET's sit-down with the former couple.

