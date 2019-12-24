"Grocery Store" Joe Amabile is thinking about putting a ring on it -- in the "near future."

The Bachelor in Paradise alum and his girlfriend, Kendall Long, sit down with ET's Lauren Zima for this week's episode of Roses and Rose's "Sip or Spill," where they open up about how their relationship has progressed post-Paradise and when they'll take the next step.

"We have [talked about what wedding we want]," Long reveals. "We have a really exciting little surprise we've planned for our wedding."

"We've talked about [engagement]. I don't think either of us are scared of it... I could see it happening in somewhat the near future," Amabile shares.

"I don't [have a ring]. But if any jewelry company wants to reach out, you can call me," he jokes.

The couple started dating on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, broke up in Mexico, and then rekindled their relationship weeks later. They've since moved in together in West Hollywood, California, and just got back from a romantic trip to Japan.

"I think we've always talked about getting married abroad," Long says -- but Amabile is quick to note that fans shouldn't expect a Paradise wedding.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable," he explains.

As for who's getting an invite to their wedding, it seems the guest list might also be tight. "If we don't talk to you on a monthly basis, [you're not invited]," Long reveals.

The pair have also discussed having either two or three children. "It's funny, because we've talked about the different ways we'd raise kids," Long shares.

"I would be more of the disciplinarian. I do believe that a little bit of that hard love, that tough love -- 'Not everything you do is perfect,'" Amabile expresses. "You need to challenge the kid a little bit. I don't believe in spoiling your kids."

Almost a year and a half into their relationship, Long says it feels "so playful and fun still." "Joe is so humble and I love how humble [he is]," she spills of what she loves so much about her man.

"Kendall, for me, just, she's so interesting and she's so sweet and kindhearted. She surprises me," adds the former grocery store owner.

Speaking of grocery stores -- Amabile only steps foot in one these days to buy his groceries. "The grocery store business was not my thing. The hours are very strenuous. It's 12 hours a day, every day," he reveals. "I don't know if I'll never be back in that business again, but I don't ever plan on owning a store again."

Amabile likes to spend his free time with Long, and the pair don't "sip" when it came to answering questions about just how they spend their quality time together.

"He's like, morning, I'm night," Long dishes on when she and Amabile like to "get down."

"I'm not morning," he shoots back. "I'm more afternoon delight."

The Paradise alums have no problem discussing sex -- or giving Blake Horstmann their blessing to return to Stagecoach after his sexcapades.

"Is he going to go back to Paradise? That's the real question," Amabile says. "I mean, he clearly had a good time... just wear a rubber. Wear a condom!"

"Or maybe just don't sleep with people who are in the nation. ...Maybe go out of that circle," Long advises. "I'm never going to tell anyone not to get it on."

See more on Amabile and Long in the video below. The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

