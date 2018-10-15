It's a Bachelor in Paradise takeover Monday night on Dancing With the Stars!

The dance competition show continues into its fourth week with Trio Night, and Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, have teamed up with the reality star's fellow BiP pal, Jordan Kimball, for a salsa that's sure to be hilarious.

The trio will be dancing to a song Joe personally picked out -- "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred -- and teased what's to come when ET exclusively stopped by their very first rehearsal for the routine last Friday.

"I just think it's a funny song," Joe told ET's Katie Krause. "It's a great song. It's really catchy, makes you want to dance. You're really going to see me this week. This performance is probably going to force me to come out of my shell, I have no choice."

"I had, like, four Pitbull songs [picked out] and Joe was like, 'No. We need to do 'I'm Too Sexy,'" added Jenna, who tells us it was actually her idea to have Jordan as their trio addition. "I'm excited! I think their energy is going to be really good. Slightly nervous, but I'm very excited."

Interestingly enough, Jordan and Jenna met for the first time just moments before their ET interview. Naturally, we had to get their first impressions of each other (watch in the player above!) and ask Jordan whether he has any dance experience under his belt.

"[Joe and Jenna], these guys are great. They're motivated, they're dedicated to what they're doing," he explained. "I'm not a professional dancer, but I think I can entertain. I've got structured choreography experience. I'm not going to call it dance, but I can move. I've got repetition, I can learn quickly. With quick wit comes the ability to learn quickly as well."

"He's very confident," added Joe, who believes Jordan can help him score better points this week. "We're going to paint the board with 10s!"

As for Jordan, he's just happy to be doing the show with his close friend amid all the drama with his ex-fiancée, Jenna Cooper. The two ended their engagement earlier this month, less than 24 hours after the Bachelor in Paradise finale aired on ABC.

"You know, you gotta show people that the best thing to do whenever you're going through a rough time is to go to your friends and try to get out there and bust a move," he shared. "So right now, Dancing With the Stars is very relevant in my life. I'm a big Saturday Night Fever kind of guy, and that's what we're bringing to you this Monday."

While Jenna didn't want to give away too much info about her choreography, she said fans will surely be in for a surprise when Joe and Jordan hit the ballroom for Trio Night. "I don't think people are going to expect what we're going to be doing," she teased, telling ET she drew inspiration from the guys. "I wanted to do something that just made these two shine, and the ladies are going to go crazy."

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below for the latest on #TeamWaresOurMirrorball -- ET also got a sneak peek inside DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold's rehearsals with Rashad Jennings last week.

