Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert just found out some exciting news about their baby on board! The former Bachelor in Paradise stars, who are already parents to Emmy, 2, and Brooks, 11 months, had not one, but two gender reveals for their third child.

"Our reveal for the sex of the baby was a total Pinterest fail!" Roper told E! News. "It wasn't perfect, but we laughed and the photos came out so beautiful regardless. Definitely memories we will have forever."

The couple had wanted "a volcano eruption of color" in either blue or pink, but wound up with what Roper described as "a flat blue pancake." Though the reveal didn't go quite how they planned -- and led them to have a second photo session, this time with a powder cannon -- the news that they were going to have a baby boy was welcome.

"We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family! Emmy, Tanner and I were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise!" Roper said. "It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister."

"I'm so grateful, and I'm so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born," she added. "It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now."

Likewise, Tolbert was thrilled to have another boy join the family.

"It's pretty awesome we are having two boys so close in age. I'm excited to see them grow up and be so close and hopefully be a little competitive with each other," he said. "It'll be fun to see the differences in personalities. Plus, this way Emmy is still our only girl and that feels special to us."

ET spoke with the couple via Zoom back in May and they revealed that, after Brooks' dramatic birth, they planned to find out the gender of baby number three ahead of time.

"I have the results in an email. I could just open it up, but he thinks it would be fun to wait," Roper said of Tolbert. "With Brooks' dramatic birth, I want this one to be uneventful, so I feel like knowing will just take a lot of anxiety off of me."

"Everyone talks about how amazing the surprise is when you give birth and you find out the gender at the time, but I just want this to be stress-free," she added.

"It's her call on this. She's the boss," Tolbert agreed. "Since we already have a boy and a girl, I don't really have a preference. I always wanted at least one of each."

While the parents are excited about their bundle of joy, Tolbert joked to ET about soon being outnumbered by his kids.

"I think it is scary and daunting for a little while and I think it will become fun when they can all walk and things like that," he said. "I think we are in for a bumpy ride for a couple years, not going to lie."

