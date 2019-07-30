Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are "accidentally" proud parents of two!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple confirmed to ET that they had welcomed their second child together on Tuesday, a baby boy. Tolbert and Roper's newborn son joins the pair's 2-year-old daughter Emmy.

"[This birth] was faster, much faster!" Tolbert told ET. "Jade cried afterwards because it was scary in the moment, but all is well and they are healthy."

Roper took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share the surprising details behind the birth -- like how she welcomed her little boy in a closet!

"I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet," she captioned a photo which showed the newborn in the closet. "I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

"I’ll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet," she continued. "It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby. I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me. So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."

Tanner Tolbert also took to Instagram to let the world know that Jade and their new baby boy are healthy after the "curveball." He also added that they have yet to pick a name.

As for whether the couple will be able to attend their Bachelor Nation pals Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's wedding in coming weeks, Tolbert told ET they are still hoping to make it, but will "see how baby and mama are doing before deciding on travel."

Tolbert is due to officiate the nuptials and over the weekend, Haibon and Iaconetti delivered a "labor salad," to Roper, in the hope that the meal (which has a dressing which some believe triggers labor) would hurry the birth along.

Following the baby's arrival, Roper shared how "over the moon" she was about the little one's arrival.

"We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long," Tolbert told People. "Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother -- she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!"

Roper and Tolbert, who met and got engaged on season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, married in a televised ceremony on ABC in 2016. They welcomed daughter Emmy in August 2017. Roper announced she was expecting her second child in January; she revealed it would be a baby boy in March.

During an interview with ET in mid-July, Tolbert and Roper said they had their bags packed for the hospital.

"We had Emmy at 36 weeks, and now Jade just passed the 36-week mark, so we're ready. We got the bag packed, and we won't be shocked if it happens tomorrow, but it also could be a month, so we'll see," Tolbert said.

Roper and Tolbert's son's due date meant they didn't know if they'd be able to attend Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Rhode Island wedding. Tolbert was set to officiate, with Roper serving as a bridesmaid and Emmy as flower girl.

"If he comes on the due date, unfortunately, we will not be able to make it. If he does come early and things are healthy and well, then we'll have a chance to make a last-minute flight," Tolbert said.



As for how Emmy is preparing to become a big sister, Tolbert said she's starting to understand that they'll be welcoming a new baby soon. Roper just got her daughter a baby doll, "so now she has a baby to take care of like Mommy."

"Early on in my pregnancy, I would have said, 'We're done. This is number two. How are we trying to have two kids and be able to juggle this with our life?' But now that he's getting close to being here, and I'm just thinking about it, and my hormones are kicking in more, I'm like, 'Let's just have another one too! Why not?'" Roper explained of their plans to expand their family.



"Whatever she says," Tolbert joked.

