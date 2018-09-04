What's going on withBachelor in Paradise?



Tia and Colton said their goodbyes on Monday's episode, and without our Paradise queen and king, things got a little weird.

First, Eric had a full-on meltdown after breaking things off with Angela and Cassandra, and left the show. Then, Shushanna sparked rumors that she's a witch when she wouldn't stop trying to date Kamil, even after he told her there was nothing there. Awkward staredowns and setting a photo of him on fire didn't exactly help her case.

Burning the photo may have helped her get over Kamil, however. She then set her sights on New Zealand Jordan, but he had already started establishing a connection with Cassandra, causing yet another breakdown.

"All I want is love 'cause I'm f**king single!" she cried into a pillow, as New Zealand Jordan did his best to manage the uncomfortable situation.

But it wasn't all bad. In fact, it was a big night for some of the stronger couples in the house. Shushanna's witchiness only brought Kamil and Annaliese closer together. Meanwhile, Grocery Store Joe and Kendall realized there might be something real between them after they were forced to take care of Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's daughter Emmy and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' daughter Bella on a date.

American Jordan and Jenna adorably discussed baby names, and on a romantic night out, Chris and Krystal revealed they've fallen in love with each other -- for now.

"Next week is going to be a total sh*tshow and I can't wait," Venmo John teased at the end of the episode -- and he was right. The tears flow from multiple cast members as they're forced to decide whether to pursue their relationship outside of Paradise. For some, it appears to end in engagement, while for others, it's a tear-filled end of the road.

We'll also have our reunion show next Tuesday, where Tia appears to open up about her surprising split from Colton just before he was announced as our next Bachelor. What do you think about all the drama? Let us know at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

