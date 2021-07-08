'Bachelor in Paradise': Meet the First Cast Members Announced for Season 7
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams on Bringing ‘Female Support’ …
Inside Chris Harrison's Multimillion-Dollar 'Bachelor' Payout
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise
Chris Harrison Exits the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise, Bennifer 2.0 Is O…
Sheryl Underwood Talks Possibly Adding ‘Some Testosterone’ to ‘T…
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…
Christina Aguilera Shows Support For Britney, Katie Calls Out Th…
Gabby Barrett Talks Motherhood and New Music (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ From J.Lo’s Fam, A$AP Rocky …
David Harbour Talks ‘Black Widow’ and Teases Major ‘Stranger Thi…
Kandi Burruss Talks ‘Housewives’ Future and New ‘OLG’ Spinoff Sh…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Josh Gad Talks Return of ‘Central Park’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ Cast…
‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Talks Season 6 Relationships With Wendy, Can…
'In the Heights' Stars Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera Freak Ou…
Jacob Sartorius Talks Dating, Making Mature Music and Hopes of W…
Chase Rice Shows Off His 152-Acre Farm and Talks Famous Country …
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
Cecily Strong Addresses Her Future With 'SNL' and Talks Her New …
It's almost time to return to paradise! Following a nearly two year-long break from Bachelor in Paradise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC announced on Thursday the first 19 singles who will head to Mexico later this summer.
Matt James and Peter Weber's castoffs make up most BIP hopefuls with six each. Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' combo season brings four singles, while Becca Kufrin, Colton Underwood and current Bachelorette Katie Thurston each have one ex heading to Paradise.
Grocery Store Joe from Becca's season, who met ex-girlfriend Kendall Long on season five of BIP, will make a return to Mexico in the upcoming episodes. Serena Pitt, a fan favorite from Matt's season, and her castmate, the self-titled Queen Victoria, are also ready for their turn on the beach.
Katie's singular ex heading to Paradise is Karl Smith, who was ousted from the show after his fellow suitors expressed doubts about his intentions on The Bachelorette. More of Katie's castoffs are likely to sign on to the season as it progresses, as additional contestants are set to be announced in due time.
The upcoming season of Paradise will be unlike any other, as it comes after Chris Harrison's exit from the franchise following his racism controversy.
In lieu of Chris, Wells Adams, who previously served as the Paradise bartender, will take on an expanded role, serving as the Master of Cocktails & Ceremonies. Additionally, the season will feature celebrity guest hosts including Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and David Spade.
When ET spoke to Wells about the upcoming season, he said it'll have a "different vibe" than it has been in the past.
"Obviously having like comedic juggernauts like David Spade and Titus Burgess come in, like, they're gonna bring the funny," he said. "Lance brings musicality and the boy band [history] with him, so I think that's gonna be fun and a lot of people are gonna be kinda star-struck, and Lil Jon just brings like, really, really good vibes."
"I think everyone's going to be in for a really fun ride, and then I'll be there for the therapy sessions and for the drinks," Wells continued. "... I'm just excited for everyone to get to come back and enter the gates of Paradise. We had to take last year off which was a bummer, because I truly do love helping make the show, and I think America truly does love coming to the gates and walking down the steps with us. So I'm just happy that it's back."
Check out all 19 people below that are heading to Mexico for season seven of Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere Aug. 16 on ABC.
Joe Amabile, Becca's season
Kenny Braasch, Clare and Tayshia's season
Serena Chew, Matt's season
Jessenia Cruz, Matt's season
Noah Erb, Tayshia's season
Maurissa Gunn, Peter's season
Ivan Hall, Clare and Tayshia's season
Tahzjuan Hawkins, Colton's season
Abigail Heringer, Matt's season
Deandra Kanu, Peter's season
Victoria Larson, Matt's season
Tammy Ly, Peter's season
Brendan Morais, Clare and Tayshia's season
Natasha Parker, Peter's season
Victoria Paul, Peter's season
Mari Pepin-Solis, Matt's season
Serena Pitt, Matt's season
Karl Smith, Katie's season
Kelsey Weir, Peter's season
For Bachelor Nation details, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wells Adams Previews New Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and David Spade to Guest Host 'BiP'
'The Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere Dates Revealed
Related Gallery