'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Brandon and Serene End Engagement

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are calling off their engagement. The Bachelor in Paradise alums took to Instagram on Monday to announce the end of their relationship, nearly six months after their engagement aired on the show's season 8 finale.

In a joint post, which included pics of videos from Brandon and Serene's time together, the former couple wrote, "After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement."

"We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye," they wrote. "This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us."

"We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate," the post concluded. "The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals."

Brandon and Serene were a fan-favorite couple from the beginning of the season. When ET spoke to them after their engagement aired, Serene described her and Brandon's love for each other as "life-changing."

"Your love is so much more than the love I had dreamt of all those years," Serene told her then-fiancé, who responded in kind, stating, "I love you in every sense of the word... My happily ever after could've never started until I started a life with you."

