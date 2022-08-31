'Bachelor in Paradise' Welcomes Sexy Singles to 'Scandals Resort' in Dramatic Promo (Exclusive)
Bachelor in Paradise is welcoming sexy singles to Scandals Resort. In an exclusive promo for the upcoming eighth season, a sultry narrator compares the Mexico-set show to the similarly named real-life resort.
"When was the last time you did something for the second time, or even the third?" the narrator questions as Teddi, Michael, Genevieve, and Lace arrive to the beach.
"Put the motion back in emotion. When was the last time you felt like this?" the narrator continues, as singles are seen splashing in the ocean and kissing.
It can't all be paradise, though, as contestants scream and sob -- and display shock as cops arrive -- before the beach's resident bartender, Wells Adams, is seen happily riding a donkey through town.
"In Paradise," the narrator says, "it's all-inclusive, because sometimes, love is a total beach."
When ET spoke to Wells earlier this month, he teased how the show thought "outside the box" and "tried some new things" this season.
"From my standpoint behind the bar it was amazing, from the people on the beach's standpoint not so much, they hated it," Wells said of the much-discussed surprise twist. "... We tried some different things and brought in, I think, a record number of people onto the beach this season."
For everything that's different, though, Wells promised that the show still has all the makings of an incredible season.
"There's amazing, sexy people in scantily clad bathing suits. There's a lot of tequila in bad margaritas that I make. There's crabs crawling over everything. There's Boom Boom Room, there's Fantasy Suites, and then, of course the most important thing, there's really beautiful, meaningful love stories that come out the end," he said. "... Everyone's in the best shape they've ever been in, they are ready for the beach, and this season is the sexiest season that we've ever had. I think everyone's gonna be excited about that."
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
