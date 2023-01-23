Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's family is expanding. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they're expecting their second child. They are already parents to a 1-year-old son, Gates.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums shared the happy news in cute family shots. The pics featured the duo proudly holding up their sonogram as they beamed for the camera. Gates and the family pup also appeared in several shots.

"Baby #2 due in July!" they captioned the post. "Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam."

Gates' Instagram account also posted about the family's latest addition. "Did you hear?? I’m going to be a big brother!! (The best big brother, too!)" the caption read.

Raven and Adam announced their engagement in June 2019, almost two years after they started dating on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in Dallas, Texas, in April 2021.

The pair announced they were expecting just three months later and revealed it was a baby boy in October 2021. Baby boy Gates arrived in January 2022 and the family of three celebrated the tot's birthday with a golf-themed party one year later.

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Naomi Osaka Expecting First Child With Rapper Cordae This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Steamy Music Video

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Cordae

Related Gallery