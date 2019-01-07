Bachelor Nation is ready for its next leading man!

On Monday, Bachelor franchise alums took to social media to express their excitement for the newest lead, Colton Underwood, on the day of his premiere. While some revealed how they plan to spend their premiere night, others had kind words for Underwood as he embarks on his journey.

Prior to Underwood's selection as the Bachelor, Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick were among the front-runners to helm the franchise. It seems there are no hard feelings with the guys, as both Horstmann and Tartick announced that they're going to be live from Michigan during the show's premiere.

Hope you guys are tuning in tonight! Might see some friendly faces out here in Michigan! #thebachelorpremier#goinglive@Jason_Tartickpic.twitter.com/w9gw3fYQEf — Blake Horstmann (@balockaye_h) January 7, 2019

It appears Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Randone will also be joining the live broadcast.

Both Horstmann and Tartick also posted personal messages to Underwood.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins said that the franchise is "def upgrading their bachelor this season."

Bachelor host Chris Harrison assured fans that "it's not too early to start drinking wine" and warned that, if they haven't purchased their libations for the night, they "should almost be panicking."

Happy #TheBachelor premiere day! And no it is not too early to start drinking wine — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) January 7, 2019

If you haven’t been to Costco yet to buy a palate of wine for tonight’s #TheBachelor premiere you should almost be panicking — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) January 7, 2019

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe tried to calm Underwood's nerves by telling him that "it's all pretend anyway and it will in no way affect your future."

Good luck with the circus that starts tonight @colton! Have fun with it because it’s all pretend anyway and it will in no way affect your future. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) January 7, 2019

Chase McNary -- who appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette -- promised to watch "every moment" of the premiere to witness "which direction life will turn for Colton."

Ben Higgins' ex, Caila Quinn, expressed disbelief that it's been three years since her season, before saying she still "gather[s] girlfriends to watch the premiere."

Franchise veteran Nick Viall used Bachelor Monday to promote his new podcast -- The Nick Viall Files -- which he promises is filled with "Bachelor Talk and TEA."

Happy Bachelor Monday. Check out my new podcast for some early Bachelor Talk and TEA. Avail on iTunes https://t.co/zpaI6ykrzn or watch on YouTube https://t.co/UBghOfw7mw#TheBachelor#podcast#viallfilespic.twitter.com/xxkYbmsE0p — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 7, 2019

Fan favorite Wells Adams recorded a video message for the new franchise lead.

"This is a message for Colton, the new, most beautiful Bachelor ever -- hope Nick's not watching this or Ben -- anyways... good luck!" Adams said.

"And try not to hurt anyone's feelings."

Former Bachelorette contestant Michael Garofola -- who appeared on Desiree Hartsock's season in 2013 -- used the occasion to teach his followers a grammar lesson.

"PSA for #BachelorNation⁠⁠: there is a difference between the words 'premier' and 'premiere.' Tonight's episode of #TheBachelor⁠ ⁠is the latter - it is the premiere. Thank you for coming to my TED talk," he wrote.

PSA for #BachelorNation⁠ ⁠: there is a difference between the words "premier" and "premiere." Tonight's episode of #TheBachelor⁠ ⁠is the latter - it is the premiere. Thank you for coming to my TED talk. — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) January 7, 2019

Underwood himself also took to social media to express excitement about continuing his journey to find love after unsuccessful runs on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

"The day is here. You think you know who I am? This changed everything," he teased on Twitter.

The day is here. You think you know who I am? This changed everything... pic.twitter.com/TFzVbUFRXQ — Colton Underwood (@colton) January 7, 2019

"Today is the day! The premiere of The Bachelor airs tonight and I can’t wait for you all to experience what I did," he wrote on Instagram. "Love isn’t always pretty, clear or easy...I learned that on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and I’m so grateful for those opportunities to grow as a person. Tonight, you will meet 30 incredible women & start following our crazy ride. You all are in for a great season... one that taught me many things. See you all tonight!"

Leading up to the premiere, Underwood told ET what he's looking to get out of the process.

"I'm all in. I want to find a wife, I want to find somebody who I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I want to find somebody who is going to be a mother to my children," he said. "My mom had me when she was 24, so I want to be a young, cool dad. I want to have some fun with my kids growing up."

Underwood revealed that his biggest turn-on is "personality," before more specifically saying that confidence and independence are important to him in a potential wife.

"I feel like I'm finally able to, like, be comfortable in who I am, and for me, going through The Bachelorette and going through Bachelor in Paradise was so needed," he said. "There's also another side of me that's sort of this fun-loving, loose, full of energy [guy], and I can't wait to just be myself and showcase that too."

Watch the video for an exclusive look at the show's premiere:

