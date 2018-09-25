TV

'Bachelor: Vietnam' Contestant Declares Her Love for Another Woman During Rose Ceremony

By Paige Gawley‍
Bachelor Vietnam

Bachelor drama transcends continents!

During a rose ceremony on Bachelor: Vietnam -- where women were vying for bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung's heart -- contestant Minh Thu professed her love during the rose ceremony, but the show's suitor wasn't who she was head over heels for!

“I went into this competition to find love, but I’ve found that love for myself. It isn’t you; it’s someone else,” Thu confessed to Trung -- according to YouTube's English subtitles -- before turning to fellow contestant Truc Nhu, and asking her to "come home with me" while embracing and crying.

Nhu had already accepted a rose from Trung, but, following Thu's declaration, decided to give the flower back.

“I want to ask you, if you decided this, would you feel regretful?” Trung asked Nhu. “This doesn’t change my decision. I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you and not anyone else.” 

“I’m sorry," she said. "I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special, and I haven’t felt that way in a long time."

Though the two women left together, it doesn't appear that their romance was lasted very long. According to a screenshot obtained by NextShark, Nhu returns to the show shortly thereafter.

"After talking to Trung, I've changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey," Nhu reportedly said.

Trung seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, even posting screenshots of the headlines discussing the unexpected events on his Instagram account. 

View this post on Instagram

🇻🇳 Vài ngày gần đây, chương trình Anh Chàng Độc Thân đã thật sự nhận được rất nhiều sự quan tâm từ khắp nơi, trên các mặt báo (Vanity fair, CNN, Ouest France, The Wrap, The Hollywood Reporter,…) đã đề cập đến vấn đề giữa Trúc Như, Minh Thư và tôi (Trong The Bachelor tập 5 ) Anh Chàng Độc Thân sẽ trở lại tối nay, Tập 7 sẽ được phát sóng vào lúc 20:38 trên kênh #HTV7 / #IFLIX / #ZINGTV / #YouTube … Với rất nhiều những câu chuyện đầy bất ngờ giữa tôi và các nàng. 🇺🇸 Few days after a HUGE buzz around the world where a countless number of newspaper (Vanity fair, CNN, Ouest France, The Wrap, The Hollywood Reporter to name but a few…) related the unexpected scene involving Truc Nhu, Minh Thu and I during the rose ceremony from the episode 5. The Bachelor VIETNAM is back tonight with episode 7 on air from 20.38 on #HTV7 / #IFLIX / #ZingTV / #YOUTUBE. Some amazing activities and crazy stories during this episode. Must-Watch! 🇫🇷 Quelques jours après un énorme BUZZ mondial où un nombre impressionnant de journaux (Vanity Fair, CNN, Ouest France, The Wrap, pour n’en citer que quelques-uns…) ont relayés la scène inattendue impliquant Truc Nhu, Minh Thu et moi-même durant la cérémonie de la rose de l'épisode 5. Le Bachelor VIETNAM est de retour ce soir avec l’épisode 7 diffusé à partir de 20h38 sur # HTV7 / #IFLIX / #ZingTV / #YOUTUBE. Des activités incroyables et des histoires folles pendant cet épisode. Absolument à ne pas rater! Trailer : https://www.facebook.com/iflixVN/videos/330957244317634/ #AnhChangDocThan #TheBachelorVietnam #TheBachelor #HTV7 #iflix #zing #love

A post shared by Jean-Marc Nguyen (Quốc Trung) (@jmq_trung) on

This isn't the first time contestants have fallen for each other while competing for the same man's heart. Back in 2016, two contestants on The Bachelor: Australiaprofessed their love for each other after ending their time on the show.

Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon chose each other in favor of Bachelor star Richie James. At the time, the pair were lovey-dovey on social media, with Scanlon referring to Marx on Instagram as "my hero, soul sister and BFF!"

The couple reportedly dated for nine months before calling it quits, and it may not have been on the friendliest of terms. Earlier this month -- in a post discussing her split from fellow international Bachelor cast member, Jake Ellis, whom she met on Australia's Bachelor in Paradise -- Marx told a fan that she wouldn't get back together with Scanlon "if we were the last people on Earth."

View this post on Instagram

When Jake and I broke up we agreed on a few guidelines and principles. To not get nasty, to not use media as a way to get ahead, to remember the good over the bad, to give one another space but stay as close as is reasonable in hard circumstances. It’s unfortunate that the media (knowingly or not) try to wring out the respect and care people have for each other. It’s hard not to be paranoid and too much in your head, it’s hard not to respond to ridiculous claims that attack someone you want the best for and hard not to try to defend yourself. I’m trying to deal with this in an adult way, without slinging shit and I’m proud to have dated someone who has the same diplomacy and respect in an incredibly emotional situation. J will find his girl, and I will find my girl or guy too when I am ready to date. The future is a mystery. As hard as this all is, I remain optimistic - bringing life back to the basics - ocean times, meditation, road trips, riding my bike, reading and watching interesting documentaries, booking international trips with old friends. I’ve never wanted to disappoint the public with the privacy of our break up, but just like most people - the raw heartbreak you want to keep as hidden as possible, to not only save face but to protect those involved 🌷

A post shared by Megan Marx (@megan.leto.marx) on

Instagram

Stateside, there's no less drama in Bachelor Nation! Colton Underwood was recently named as the leading man for the show's upcoming season, and Bachelor alums aren't sure how he'll handle the pressure.

Watch the video below to see what Dean Unglert told ET about Underwood's season:

RELATED CONTENT:

Former 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Reveals Whether He and Lauren Bushnell Will Get Back Together (Exclusive)

Bachelor Colton Underwood Meets the First 3 Girls Competing for His Heart

'Bachelorette' Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction at the Emmys

Related Gallery

 