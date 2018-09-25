Bachelor drama transcends continents!

During a rose ceremony on Bachelor: Vietnam -- where women were vying for bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung's heart -- contestant Minh Thu professed her love during the rose ceremony, but the show's suitor wasn't who she was head over heels for!

“I went into this competition to find love, but I’ve found that love for myself. It isn’t you; it’s someone else,” Thu confessed to Trung -- according to YouTube's English subtitles -- before turning to fellow contestant Truc Nhu, and asking her to "come home with me" while embracing and crying.

Nhu had already accepted a rose from Trung, but, following Thu's declaration, decided to give the flower back.

“I want to ask you, if you decided this, would you feel regretful?” Trung asked Nhu. “This doesn’t change my decision. I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you and not anyone else.”

“I’m sorry," she said. "I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special, and I haven’t felt that way in a long time."

Though the two women left together, it doesn't appear that their romance was lasted very long. According to a screenshot obtained by NextShark, Nhu returns to the show shortly thereafter.

"After talking to Trung, I've changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey," Nhu reportedly said.

Trung seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, even posting screenshots of the headlines discussing the unexpected events on his Instagram account.

This isn't the first time contestants have fallen for each other while competing for the same man's heart. Back in 2016, two contestants on The Bachelor: Australiaprofessed their love for each other after ending their time on the show.

Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon chose each other in favor of Bachelor star Richie James. At the time, the pair were lovey-dovey on social media, with Scanlon referring to Marx on Instagram as "my hero, soul sister and BFF!"

The couple reportedly dated for nine months before calling it quits, and it may not have been on the friendliest of terms. Earlier this month -- in a post discussing her split from fellow international Bachelor cast member, Jake Ellis, whom she met on Australia's Bachelor in Paradise -- Marx told a fan that she wouldn't get back together with Scanlon "if we were the last people on Earth."

Instagram

Stateside, there's no less drama in Bachelor Nation! Colton Underwood was recently named as the leading man for the show's upcoming season, and Bachelor alums aren't sure how he'll handle the pressure.

Watch the video below to see what Dean Unglert told ET about Underwood's season:

RELATED CONTENT:

Former 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Reveals Whether He and Lauren Bushnell Will Get Back Together (Exclusive)

Bachelor Colton Underwood Meets the First 3 Girls Competing for His Heart

'Bachelorette' Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction at the Emmys

Related Gallery