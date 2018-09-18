Kaitlyn Bristowe's Emmy night wasn't picture perfect!

The 33-year-old former Bachelorette star attended TV's biggest night on Monday, but had a major snafu nearly ruin her evening. Bristowe -- who's been with her fiance, Shawn Booth, since the conclusion of her season in 2015 -- began tweeting after arriving to her seat in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

"Sitting in the Emmys and my zipper just busted and my butt is exposed and I can’t get up and I dunno what to do," she wrote on Twitter.

Sitting in the emmys and my zipper just busted and my butt is exposed and I can’t get up and I dunno what to do. — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

As if that wasn't stressful enough, Bristowe next revealed that she was in the wrong place and was being asked to move. "Here’s the kicker. I’m in the wrong seat and people are asking me to move," she announced.

Here’s the kicker. I’m in the wrong seat and people are asking me to move https://t.co/2C5PKxAnXM — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

One of the most exciting moments of the night for many attendees and viewers came when Betty White made an appearance, but, for Bristowe, it meant a huge dilemma.

"I either stood for Betty White and showed my a**, or stayed seated and looked like an a**," she wrote.

I either stood for Betty White and showed my ass, or stayed seated and looked like an ass. — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

Some Twitter users were chiming in with support, surprise, or advice, while others expressed their disbelief at the situation. Bristowe put that all to rest when she posted a photo of her very-real zipper malfunction.

"Proof," she captioned the pic of her cringing. "It all opens up when I stand up. Right down to mid crack."

Proof. It all opens up when I stand up. Right down to mid crack. pic.twitter.com/qsmfDXiIIp — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

People in the audience helped the reality star out, though! After discovering the issue, Bristowe was initially allowed to stay in her incorrect seat and a man even offered her his jacket each time the audience stood.

"The couple let me stay, and he offers me his jacket every time we have to stand. Chivalry is not dead," she said in praise of the audience member.

The couple let me stay, and he offers me his jacket every time we have to stand. Chivalry is not dead. — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

Ashley Spivey, a former Bachelor contestant who appeared on Brad Womack's season in 2011, tried to lend Bristowe some aid too, advising her to use her earrings "like a makeshift bobbypin" to hold her dress together. Though Bristowe appreciated the tip, she opted to go without earrings that night.

I will need about 10.... and I’m not wearing Earings. 😭 https://t.co/UuwmcYEMkB — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

It seems Spivey's suggestion did make Bristowe reach out for help from her fellow audience members, but no one had a pin to spare! "I’ve got tequila. And we have asked so many people. How does no one have like five pins!!!!??" Bristowe questioned.

I’ve got tequila. And we have asked so many people. How does no one have like 5 pins!!!!?? https://t.co/jdtCUNwdKh — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

"THIS STORY JUST GOT SO MUCH BETTER," Bristowe wrote next, before revealing that she was forced to move seats after all.

"They came and got us and moved us closer to the front, so I had to get up and waddle down in front of everyone, towards the front with my hands clasping my dress," she wrote.

THIS STORY JUST GOT SO MUCH BETTER — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

They came and got us and moved us closer to the front, so I had to get up and waddle down in front of everyone, towards the front with my hands clasping my dress. — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

The saga ended well! Bristowe took to her Instagram Story following the ceremony to show off her new flapper style after-party dress that was wardrobe-malfunction-free. "Quick wardrobe change," she said in the video. "I'm not happy about it, but I'm also not mad about it either."

Bristowe's wardrobe malfunction wasn't the only crazy moment of the night! Watch the video below for some of the best and worst parts of the 70th Emmy Awards:

