Shawn Booth Reveals How He and 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Have Stayed Strong, 3 Years Later (Exclusive)

Three years after getting engaged on The Bachelorette, Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe couldn't be happier -- even if they haven't set a wedding date.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with Booth in Los Angeles last week, where he dished all about how he and Bristowe have managed to become one of the Bachelor franchise's biggest success stories -- through the bad times and the good.

"It's tough. I can understand why couples break up," he candidly shared. "If you're not strong enough to handle a lot of the outside noise and just the concept in general, it's very easy to call it quits."

"We've obviously had a lot of bad times, but a lot of good times," he continued. "We've just stayed humble through it all, put each other first and worked on our relationship. But it's not easy."

"We've learned to walk out of the room, because we'll go at it," Booth said of how they've dealt with fights. "Me and her and both kind of stubborn... but at the end of the day, we wake up still saying, 'I love you,' and it's onto the next day."

While they create a little distance after fights, according to Booth, the secret to their lasting relationship is spending time together. As soon as his and Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette aired in 2015, they were by each other's side "24/7." They lived together in her home of Vancouver for a few months, before heading down to his in Nashville -- where they've since laid down their roots. "We just powered through everything and open communication [was a priority]," he said. "We did our best, enjoyed life and just had a lot of fun."

Three years later, they're still having fun -- enough to not have a wedding date. "We go back and forth. Eloping sounds awesome, [a] very small wedding with our family and friends sounds great, [a] big party sounds awesome," Booth revealed. "We're taking our time. People always say it's crazy we're not married yet after three years, and I'm always like, 'Well, what's the average time frame when somebody meets somebody, to getting married?' We've been engaged for three years, but we've also known each other for three years."

"Kids, dogs, that excites us more than marriage," he added. "Whatever happens, happens. There could be a little kid running around before a wedding ring. Who knows?"

For now, however, Bristowe is focused on several projects, including her podcast, Off the Vine, and a new scrunchie line -- "I'm very proud of her," Booth gushed -- while his attention is centered on his new fitness app, Boothcamp. He's also opening the Boothcamp gym with a launch party DJ'd by Bristowe on Saturday.

It's the next level for Booth, who was working as a personal trainer before appearing on The Bachelorette. "It's tough, because you come out of that world and you have this following, and you're like, 'What do I do? I don't want to go back to my normal job,'" he admitted. "I've just been working as hard as I could to build something... the best way I can share my love and passion for fitness is through this app, and I can help as many people as I want to now."

"We have exercises, daily exercises, modifications, it's for all levels. It's a healthy lifestyle app," he said of the app, which targets a variety of different areas with workouts people can do anywhere, and meal plans that are easy to follow.

"It's in the palm of your hand. You get tips and tricks, you can post pictures, I can go in there and chat with you guys," Booth added. "It's all types of fun stuff."

See more on Bristowe and Booth in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her Royal Wedding Connection in Upcoming Nuptials to Shawn Booth (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Happy Couple Weekends Where Becca Kufrin Was Blindsided (Exclusive)

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks It's Time for 'The Bachelor' to 'Move On' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery