Chad Johnson is opening up about those PDA pics with Kendra Wilkinson.

The 31-year-old Bachelorfranchise alum stopped by The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro on Wednesday, where he played coy about recently being spotted by TMZ holding hands with Wilkinson. Johnson was the infamous villain on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, while Wilkinson filed for divorce from her husband, Hank Baskett, last April.

"Oh! No comment," he said of the photo. "It was like three days ago. That is me in this picture. We are holding hands."

Aside from confirming that he was in the pic and revealing that they had dined at Rocco's Tavern in Los Angeles, California, Johnson wouldn't say anything else about their relationship status or if the meeting was prearranged.

"I mean a while. It depends. No comment," he said of how long they've known each other.

"She's cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, 'What's up Kendra?' And we held hands," he quipped. "Boom."

Johnson's reality TV experience is matched or exceeded by Wilkinson, who appeared on the shows The Girls Next Door and Kendra, among others. Though he wouldn't confirm how long they've know each other, he did admit to having watched her on TV "back in the day."

"I think I remember a little bit of it," he said of Wilkinson's TV time, which began in 2005. "I don't know. I was young back then. But, I mean, I knew who she was."

As for why he'd neither confirm nor deny his relationship status, Johnson said, "I don't know. I just... not right now."

While his current relationship status in unclear, Johnson isn't opposed to committing to someone.

"I mean, whatever happens happens," he said. "I'm not opposed to anything. It's not like I'm out there searching for things all the time, like, 'Give me love. I need more women.'"

And as for a possible return to The Bachelor franchise, Johnson will never say never, even to helming the series for a future season.

"They all know... I'm not actually, like, a total jerk. Like, they've all talked to me, like, 'I get it. You're a good guy, we just kinda f**ked you,'" he claimed. "So it's like they know I'm not a bad guy and it would be a good redemption story if I end up being single during that time."

"It seems like, right now, they're sticking to this super PC just guy with a backstory of, like, heavenliness," Johnson added of the current Bachelor, Colton Underwood. "As long as they're going with that story it's never going to happen."

