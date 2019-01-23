Kendra Wilkinson Shows PDA With 'Bachelorette' Star Chad Johnson

Looks like Kendra Wilkinson has moved on following her split from her estranged husband, Hank Baskett.

On Monday night, the 33-year-old reality star was snapped holding hands with Bachelorette star Chad Johnson -- the infamous villain from JoJo Fletcher's season -- in pictures published by TMZ. The two dined at Rocco's Tavern in Los Angeles and were all smiles as they exited hand in hand.

ET has reached out to Wilkinson's rep for comment.

Last April, Wilkinson officially filed for divorce from Baskett, a former NFL star, after nearly nine years of marriage. The two have remained on good terms, especially when it comes to co-parenting their two children -- 9-year-old son Hank IV and 4-year-old daughter Alijah.

In September, a source told ET that Wilkinson had gone on a few dates with businessman Frankie Conti but that she wasn't dating him exclusively, and their relationship was "nothing serious."

Though by November, the former Girls Next Door star said she was taking some much-needed alone time.

"Been dating myself lately,” she Instagrammed alongside a smiling selfie. "Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you. Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline… well, except with the d**k head I flipped off on the road the other day.”

Meanwhile, ET last spoke to 31-year-old Johnson in June 2017, when he was still dating model Zoe Baron. That month, he also talked to ET about getting kicked off of Bachelor in Paradise season three for being disrespectful to his fellow contestants and the resort’s staff, and also acknowledged his villain reputation.

"I regret drinking so much, you know, but when I showed up, I kinda had a plan," he admitted about his short stint on Bachelor in Paradise. "I wanted to show up and make the first day like, 'Oh, people are calling me a douchebag online. I'll show you a douchebag.' So, I thought I'd really get it going that first day, and then the next day I would be normal, go on dates, make friends and all that stuff. For me, I was upset that I didn't get the opportunity to stay and get people to know the real me versus the promo version of me."

As for Wilkinson, ET recently spoke to her at Disney on Ice Presents "Dare to Dream" at Staples Center in Los Angeles in December, where she said she was still focusing on herself.

"[A kiss under the mistletoe] is the last thing on my mind," she said at the time. "All this is just my joy right now, for myself and kids. Hopefully, by New Year's I have someone. But look, if not, I won't be crying about it."

