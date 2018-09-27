It's been months since her painful split from her husband of nine years, and it looks like Kendra Wilkinson is dipping a toe in the dating pool one again.

A source tells ET that the reality star and former Playboy playmate has been spending time with businessman Frankie Conti six months after she filed from divorce from Hank Baskett.

"She’s not dating him exclusively," the source says. "It’s nothing serious."

"They met in July at a charity golf tournament and have gone on a few dates since then," the source continues.

However, the source adds that the 33-year-old model is still on good terms with her ex-husband, and they are still dedicated to amicably co-parenting their two kids -- 8-year-old son Hank Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Alijah.

Last month, Wilkinson took to her Instagram story to lament the challenges of being single.

"Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage,” she quipped in one post. "I need a man, please. Wait, no I don’t."

The former Girls Next Door star added, "#divorcesucks."

Wilkinson filed for divorce from her estranged husband in April, and has been very candid about the difficult emotional journey she's been on since doing so. Check out the video below for more on their split.

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

