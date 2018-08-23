Kendra Wilkinson Jokes She ‘Needs a Man,’ Says ‘Divorce Sucks'

Kendra Wilkinson is still dealing with the ups and downs of divorce.

The 33-year-old TV personality took to Instagram Stories earlier this week while cleaning out her garage, and admitted that being newly single has its challenges.

“Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage,” she quipped. "I need a man please. Wait, no I don’t.”

Wilkinson added, “#divorcesucks.”

The former Girls Next Door star happened upon a DVD of her former TV show, Kendra, captioning it, “I was the happiest girl in the world, sold on the most perfect dream.”

Later Wilkinson posted a selfie in a white sports bra, writing, “Just when I think I’m healed, I start to cry.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Hank Baskett, in April after eight years of marriage. At the time, she shared a series of extremely emotional videos of herself talking about the dissolution of their marriage.

The exes have seemingly been working on their relationship for the sake of their children.

In June, Wilkinson issued a public apology to Baskett, saying, “I was the reason your football career ended.”

