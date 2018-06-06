Kendra Wilkinson Issues Public Apology to Ex Hank Baskett After Live Tweeting Their Argument

Kendra Wilkinson seems to have had a change of heart.

The former Girls Next Door star took to Twitter on Wednesday to issue a public apology to her estranged husband, Hank Baskett, just one day after live tweeting a heated argument about their relationship.

"I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to u and i hope you learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan," Wilkinson began in a series of now-deleted tweets. "I was 24 when i got married. Now I'm 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and im sorry for making u feel the way i did."

"All i ever wanted was family because i never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason i couldn't give u more," she added.

Wilkinson, who filed for divorce from Baskett in April after nearly nine years of marriage, claimed the former football player was "recording" her during a verbal dispute on Tuesday. "Please tell him to leave me alone and stop," she wrote in since-deleted tweets.

"He's blaming me for his football career ending. He's blaming me for cheating on me while I was pregnant," she continued, seemingly referring to the alleged affair Baskett had with a transgender model while Wilkinson was pregnant with their now 3-year-old daughter, Alijah.

"I'm minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me," she wrote. "I'm trying to get out of my house fast. I'm beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger."

Moments later, Wilkinson apologized to her followers. "I tried so hard. I did everything by the book and loved and i get sh*t on. I'm so sorry for u all to feel awkward [right] now. When i was being recorded i felt threatened," she said. "Have a good day."

"When u feel like u give [the] best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u... it's hard to breathe. Love you all," she concluded.

Wilkinson revealed that she was starting to move out of the home she shared with Baskett last week. "I’m doing the best i can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and i will continue to do that," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m hurt because the world i thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end. I’m not perfect with the way I’m reacting to my pain sometimes but i am getting stronger."

"My kids, mom, dad, friends n therapy have been helping," she said. "I’ll be able to breathe again soon. Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people i love n yes him. Even with the pain I’m experiencing."

