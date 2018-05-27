Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Reunite for Son's Hockey Games Nearly 2 Months After Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett reunited again over the weekend to cheer on their son, just two months after she filed for divorce.

The couple have been super supportive of their two children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, showing up together at their daughter's soccer game just two days after that divorce filing. On Saturday, it was at Hank's hockey game in Las Vegas where mom and dad cheered him on.

Wilkinson shared several posts from the marathon day of sports on her Instagram story. One shows Baskett taking a selfie with little Alijah by his side, with the caption, "proud Papa."

Another pic shows a group shot of the couple's cheer squad, which included Wilkinson's mother, Patti. "GOOO Hank. Game number three," the reality star captioned the snap.

6:41 am hockey time. Mama, papa and sister Alijah there to support lil Hank. 🏒 @KendraWilkinson Go lil Hank! 🏒Vegas supporting Lil Hank and he will be a future, major athlete 🙌🏻🙌🏻 team work makes the dream work! pic.twitter.com/gyMW5GLApb — Stephanie bode (@stephaniebode2) May 26, 2018

Wilkinson has documented her journey -- both the upsand the downs -- frequently on social media. And while she has described her split with Baskett as leaving her "beyond sad and heartbroken," she appears to be making strides in moving on. She changed her look recently, going brunette. She's been getting out and even hit a red carpet or two. And she publicly sought out advice on sex and dating recently, which resulted in some amusing responses from fans.

For more on Wilkinson's divorce, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendra Wilkinson Mourns Death of Her Dog: 'She Lived Her Best Life'

Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Mom Shamers After Feeling 'Pushed Into a Corner' Following Divorce Filing

Hank Baskett Responds to Kendra Wilkinson's Divorce Filing

Related Gallery