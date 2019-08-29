Jillian Harris is getting real.

The former Bachelorette is getting praise from fans after sharing an honest, intimate look at the moments after she welcomed her first child, son Leo, in 2016.

Harris is topless and wearing postpartum underwear in the photo, as she looks over her shoulder at her fiance, Justin Pasutto, holding their newborn son. The designer lent the candid snap to the Life After Birth Project gallery, which is now at 27 Greene St. in New York City.

In the accompanying caption on Instagram, Harris said the image captured "one of the best moments of my life."

"I’ve never felt so content with my body, my relationship with Justin, and my life. I think about how full my heart was that day. How hard I worked growing the baby, carrying the baby, and then delivering our sweet Leo. Luckily with that pregnancy and delivery everything was perfect," she shared.

"Fast forward a few years and my pregnancy with Annie couldn’t have been more different," she continued of her second pregnancy. She gave birth to Annie last October. "I had debilitating exhaustion, feelings of depression and a lack of interest in almost everything. I just wanted the pregnancy to be over."

Harris said that with both children, she didn't experience postpartum depression or anxiety. "However, motherhood can be a roller coaster of emotions. Every morning you wake up with a bursting feeling of love and appreciation and by 10 o’clock you’re on a caffeine overdrive with nothing in your stomach and ready to run for the hills!" she concluded.

The Life After Birth project is a collaborative effort between Knix, the Empowered Birth Project and Carriage House Birth, a doula and childbirth education agency, co-founded by Domino Kirke.

In addition to Harris, celebrities like Christy Turlington and Amy Schumer offered snapshots of life postpartum, to be included in the project, which includes more than 250 women.

See more on Harris in the video below.

