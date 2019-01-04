'Bachelorette' Alum Kenny King Finally Finds Love

Kenny King is a bachelor no more!

The 37-year-old pro wrestler -- who won America's hearts as a sweet single dad on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette -- is officially off the market. King took to Instagram in December to share the exciting news.

"Christmas really got it right this year," King captioned a sweet snap of him looking lovingly at his girlfriend, London Ferris, as she smiles for the camera.

The pair made their Instagram debut with a Halloween couples costume, where they dressed as the TV character Dexter and one of his victims. "#Dexter Season 6 episode 14. According to the code of Harry, she had to go. Her crime.... she killed the #bachelor," they both quipped in the caption.

According to her website, Ferris is hairstylist and wig-maker based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. She also works as a makeup artist and model, and considers herself an aspiring artist. Ferris' Instagram bio also reveals that she is vegan, an AirForce veteran and, like King, is a parent. Ferris' son, Tye, is 14-years-old, while King's daughter, Mackenzie, is in sixth grade.

It appears the couple was together as early as August, with Ferris sharing throwback pics to her Instagram Story after news of her relationship with King broke. One photo shows the couple watching Bachelor in Paradise together, which King appeared on beginning in August. While in Paradise, he spent time with Krystal Nielson, Jacqueline Trumbull, Annaliese Puccini and Bibiana Julian. He ended up leaving the show to reunite with his daughter, the same reason he went home during his Bachelorette stint.

In other pics, King and Ferris are seen lounging in swimsuits, kissing and taking their first trip together to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Since going public on Instagram, the couple has attended a wedding together, gone to a Method Man concert, posed for sweet pics, spent time in New York and shared a New Year's kiss.

Additionally, the couple has introduced their kids to each other and spent Christmas with their families.

ET recently caught up with King's ex, Rachel Lindsay. Watch the video below to learn when she plans to tie the knot with her fiance, Bryan Abasolo:

