Rachel Lindsay is heading back to TV!

On Wednesday, MTV announced that, along with Travis Mills, Lindsay will host its new show, MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, which is set to debut in September.

According to a press release, the eight-episode series will follow along as Lindsay and Mills "help distraught individuals track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member in an effort to uncover the harsh realities of why they 'ghosted' them."

In the first teaser for the series, fans see Lindsay and Mills travel around the country to help people find and speak to their ghosts.

"Have you ever been ghosted?" Mills asks in the voiceover. "Totally left in the dark by someone you care about? No texts. No DMs. Nothing."

"We're traveling the country looking for love gone missing," Lindsay agrees as clips of the series play. "We'll investigate the clues and follow every lead to track down the ghost."

"But every ghost has a story and it's our job to tell it," Mills adds. "We will bring them face-to-face to reveal the shocking reason why they were ghosted."

Both Mills and Lindsay celebrated the news on social media, with the latter calling it the "BEST WEEK EVER."

The news comes amid a busy time for the former Bachelorette, who is set to wed Bryan Abasolo later this month. When ET spoke with Lindsay back in January, she said that she's "ready" to tie the knot.

"It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Colombia, where Bryan's from, but it's not in Colombia," she teased. "I am doing things a little different than I thought, so I'm excited. I wanted a 50-person wedding. We're already at 150!"

MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing will premiere back-to-back episodes Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

