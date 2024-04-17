Tyler Cameron is weighing on fellow Bachelor Nation stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

Last week, the Golden Bachelor couple announced the end of their marriage, three months after tying the knot during a televised ceremony at the end of the inaugural season of the franchise focused on silver singles.

During a conversation on the Happy Hour on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday, the former Bachelorette contestant said that the pair let down millions of people who found their season hopeful and put a mark on the franchise.

"Three months? They make all my relationships seem very long," Cameron quipped. "You know what I mean? Like, golly, I'm a dating expert compared to them. They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome... Like, it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love -- that we thought. And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us. like nope, we don't want to live near each other."

Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, live in Indiana and New Jersey, respectively. Cameron theorized that the pair of seniors did not want to uproot their lives during this particular season.

"I imagine Gerry and Theresa don't want to change their ways, he doesn't want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn't want to leave New Jersey where she wants to live," he said. "It's just two stubborn old people. When you get older, you get more stubborn."

Cameron, 31, competed in season 15 of The Bachelorette, where he vied for the love of Hannah Brown. Following his time on the series, he was previously linked to Gigi Hadid, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Paige Lorenze and Kristin Cavallari -- all brief romances.

Cameron's comments follow those of fellow Golden Bachelor contestants, including Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, who reacted to Turner and Nist's split with statements of their own.

"We just watched it on TV. It is sad, it is tragic," Swarts shared in a joint Instagram video with Noles. "Please, people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn't work out, but they're great people. And our hearts are breaking for them."

Noles, who officiated the former couple's ceremony, echoed her co-star's sentiments, adding, "They have their reasons, I'm sure... Stay positive, and we wish them all the best."

Last Friday, Turner and Nist announced during a joint interview on Good Morning America that they would be ending their marriage. Hours after the interview, Turner officially filed for divorce in an Indiana court.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said at the time.

On Monday, Nist spoke out in a statement via Instagram, thanking fans for the love and support she has received amid the split.

"To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings," she wrote. "It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."

She continued, "It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything," she added. "Sometimes things don't go the way you planned and that's okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you."

