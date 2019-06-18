Devin Harris is not Luke P.'s biggest fan. He's far from it.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the Bachelorette castoff on Tuesday's episode of Roses and Rose Live, where he didn't mince words while discussing the controversy surrounding Luke and his "douchey tendencies."

"He is very fickle and flippy floppy in terms of the way that he moves throughout the season," Devin said of Luke. "Weirdly enough, when it was the guys, he's cool enough. But once Hannah [Brown] becomes involved, he becomes very manipulative... I think he has douchey tendencies."

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette saw Hannah angrily confront her men for continuing to ignite drama with Luke, whom she chose to continue a relationship with despite acknowledging his problematic behavior. Part of that drama included Devin, who called Luke a "douche canoe," but when Hannah stepped in, he stepped down. "You could see the beast was coming out!" he told ET of Hannah's fierce speech to the guys at the cocktail party.

Devin was surprised Luke got a rose at the rose ceremony but wasn't shocked to see him causing more trouble in an explosive supertease at the end of the episode. The promo showed Luke questioning whether Hannah had been "sleeping around" and seemingly judging her for her physical relationships with the other men, as he wanted to keep the "marriage bed pure."

"He never spoke about those types of dynamics with us," Devin said of Luke's clearly conservative values. "I think that ultimately if Luke is following a path like that, it's important to remember that... God's accepting. He's an accepting person. So I don't know if really -- and I'll put this out there -- I don't know if it's a facade."

"He's saying he follows a certain path. That's fine. But I don't think that passing judgment on somebody is the kindest thing you can do, especially in relationships, when it's about accepting someone's flaws or challenges. That's how you get to know somebody... you accept those because you accept that person," he continued, explaining that even Luke himself has admitted to trying to present himself in a certain light on the show. "I think there is an aspect of facade that he is portraying."

As for what specifically that facade is, Devin doesn't have an answer. "I guess that's what we're all trying to figure out!" he shared.

In a recent interview with ET, host Chris Harrison teased that Hannah's upcoming conversation about sex and religion with Luke might leave viewers divided, depending on their own religious views. Either way, he hopes fans support Brown for sticking up for herself.

"'No matter what you believe, my body, my choice, my life, and if you don't like it, there's the door. Don't let it hit you in the a** on the way out.' That's how she approaches all the men," he said. "She's very vulnerable and emotional, but don't you dare cross her and question her decisions, because this is her life and you've got to respect that."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

