'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler Gwozdz's Cause of Death Revealed

Tyler Gwozdz's cause of death has been revealed by authorities.

On Wednesday, March 11, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's office determined the former Bachelorette contestant "died as a result of opioid toxicity (heroin)," according to multiple reports. His death was ruled as an accident.

ET previously confirmed through online records that the former Bachelorette contestant's body was with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office on Jan. 22, which was also his listed date of death. Gwozdz was 29.

The news comes after the Boca Raton PD told ET that they responded to a 911 call for a "medical overdose" involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13. The department added that the case is "an active and ongoing investigation."

Gwozdz, who competed on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, was taken to a hospital and admitted to the ICU, TMZ, who was the first to break the news, reported.

ET has reached out to Warner Bros. and ABC for comment. Brown has declined to comment.

During his brief time on The Bachelorette, Gwozdz went on the first one-on-one date with Brown and received a rose. Brown later told ET that the date was "really good" and praised Gwozdz for being "calming and nurturing."

One week after their date, though, he was sent home with little explanation. "Tyler G. had to leave, and that's upsetting, because I really enjoyed my date with him," Brown said on the show.

Gwozdz was reportedly removed by production amid online comments -- and an accusatory Reddit thread -- about his behavior.

In an email to Refinery29 after his departure, Gwozdz slammed the "totally unsubstantiated rumors" despite not wanting to give them "some sort of attention and fuel."

"I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life. Above everything else, I am a son to my mother. She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations," he wrote. "The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. BUT I will be alright."

He added that the decision to leave the show was one that he "came to with producers, and something that I've come to realize... is the best decision that could've been made." He also said that the reason for his departure wasn't aired in order to respect his privacy.

Following Gwozdz's exit, Cam Ayala, another suitor on Brown's season, told ET that the move "was kind of surprising."

According to Ayala, the producers told the contestants that it was "in the best interest for Hannah and for Tyler for him to no longer be here."

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood also weighed in on Gwozdz's exit, telling ET, "I'll say if there's a guy that was removed because of production, it was probably something that they didn't want out there."

Watch the video below for more on Gwozdz's time on The Bachelorette.

