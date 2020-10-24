Before competing for Clare Crawley's heart on the latest season of The Bachelorette, Dale Moss did some modeling.

This week, photos of the former football player modeling Halloween costumes for Party City surfaced online. The costume pics show Dale as a buff Superman, a Roman centurion and a taco. Dale has yet to comment on the photos, but has previously opened up about his modeling aspirations and wanting a "Ryan Seacrest" career.

"Currently, I am a model with Wilhelmina International, and a sports and entertainment host," the former NFL player told Midco Sports Network over the summer. "That's always been one of my focuses. I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand and really an empire is really amazing, and I would love to model my career after him."

If anyone else thinks that Dale on #thebachelorette looks familiar... He's a Party City model 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QIRibohaiu — Cailin Dorothy (@cailindorothyb) October 22, 2020

Dale and Clare made quite the connection on the Bachelorette premiere. The Sacramento-based hairstylist was clearly smitten with him from the moment he stepped out of the limo.

"I definitely feel like I just met my husband," Clare said after her encounter with Dale. "Oh my god."

However, some of Dale's fellow suitors have accused him of being "phony" and "fraudulent," warning, "Dale's maybe not who Clare thinks he is."

However, Clare had nothing but good things to say to ET about Dale, sharing that her connection with the former football star made her feel "that feeling that I've never felt before."

"Just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other - I've never felt that instantly like that before," she admitted. "I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8pm PT/ET on ABC.

