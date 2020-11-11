New BacheloretteTayshia Adams was met with 16 of Clare Crawley's suitors on Tuesday night's episode -- plus four more of her own. That's right, five episodes into this season, new contestants entered the villa.

"There's some new faces and it's going to get really juicy the second that happens," Tayshia confirmed to ET on Monday. "Just wait and see."

ET has learned that the new suitors were part of the list of 42 men who would potentially appear on Clare Crawley's season in July.

They arrived at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California -- where the show was shooting under lockdown -- with that group, and went through the same quarantine process. The show had recruited a larger group of men in case anyone tested positive for coronavirus.

ET learned that the men then stayed at the resort during Clare's season, in case anything happened and they were needed.

"These were guys who were sort of in the hopper and ready to go, and came in and then quarantined," ABC exec Rob Mills told ET on Wednesday. "There's a lot of guys who either don't make the show for various reasons or we've met through casting before, and these four seemed perfect for Tayshia."

The four new arrivals made their limo exits on this week episode, with some making a bigger impression than others (and one looking pretty familiar). Check out the new guys below.

Montel, 30, a gym owner from Boston, Massachusetts

"I'm Montel. It's good to meet you," said Montel, who arrived in a pink jacket." Other than that, couldn't tell you much about him.

Noah, 25, a registered travel nurse from Tulsa, Oklahoma

The 25-year-old (who was one of the original contestants announced for Clare's season in March) brought out his nursing skills to impress Tayshia, having her feel his heart beat. She liked it (and said Noah would be "trouble,") but the guys quickly said they weren't "worried about him."

Peter, 32, a real estate agent from Framingham, Massachusetts

"Look at that smile! Wow! I could see it from inside!" he gushed while meeting Tayshia.

Spencer, 30, a water treatment engineer from La Jolla, California

Spencer was first out of the limo. "This is a very pleasant surprise... I've heard great things about you. I'm super excited to get to know you," he told Tayshia, who remarked, "He's hot!"

The 30-year-old immediately made waves in the house, asking the other guys who "scared away Clare."

Not only are multiple new men joining Tayshia's season, but the Bachelorette will have multiple love stories. When asked by ET how many guys she ended up falling for, the Bachelorette admitted, "Way more than I thought [I would]."

"I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," she added. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

Tayshia admitted that she says "I love you" during her season "multiple times" and even dons a wedding dress at one point -- but she played coy when asked if she's currently in love or engaged, saying only, "possibly!"

