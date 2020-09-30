TV

'The Bachelorette' Cast Revealed for Clare Crawley's Season: Meet the 31 Men

By Alex Ungerman‍ and Jennifer Drysdale‍
Clare Crawley
Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

And then there were 31! Of the 42 menThe Bachelorette announced would be vying for Clare Crawley's heart back in July, just over 30 made it to night one. Host Chris Harrison revealed the final crop of guys in an announcement on Monday night, giving some hints about who could have stolen her heart in the process, before Tayshia Adams entered the season with her own journey.

"This is a phenomenal, great, diverse group of guys -- and I don't mean just racially diverse. I just mean from all across the country, all different ages, some older than Clare, some younger than Clare," Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima following the final cast announcement. "I think you're going to have some real superstars come out of this season. And Clare, honestly, is a lucky woman. She had an embarrassment of riches as far as this group of guys go."

Find the whole cast below, and be sure to check out what Harrison told ET to expect from the guys this season.

AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.

AJ BACHELOR
ABC


Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

BEN BACHELORETTE
ABC


Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, NY

ABC
ABC


Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

ABC
ABC


Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

ABC
ABC


Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

ABC
ABC


Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

ABC
ABC


Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

ABC
ABC


Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah

ABC
ABC


Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, SD

ABC
ABC


Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

ABC
ABC


Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

ABC
ABC


Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

ABC
ABC


Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

ABC
ABC


Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

ABC
ABC


Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

ABC
ABC


Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

ABC
ABC


Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia

ABC
ABC


Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, NY

ABC
ABC


Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, NY

ABC
ABC


Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.

ABC
ABC


Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

ABC
ABC


Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

ABC
ABC


Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas

ABC
ABC


Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, NY

ABC
ABC


Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.

ABC
ABC


Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.

ABC
ABC


Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

ABC
ABC


Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

ABC
ABC


Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, NJ

ABC
ABC


Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

ABC
ABC

Back in March, the coronavirus outbreak forced production on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette to shut down just hours before she was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion in March. Over three months later, Crawley started filming again -- with a new cast. 

Harrison previously told ET that the Bachelorette team expected to do some recasting, as the previously announced cast might not be available when they were finally able to film again. 

"Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it's naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off," Harrison said. "We are going to continue casting." 

Of course, the biggest difference between Crawley's previous cast and the newly announced group was the absence of Matt James. The 28-year-old was announced as a contestant on Crawley's season in March, but amid the coronavirus shutdown, the Bachelor franchise decided he'd be best suited to be the Bachelor. He was revealed to be the first black Bachelor on June 12.

Meanwhile, ET learned in August that Crawley found a connection with at least one of her suitors -- and exited her role as Bachelorette roughly two weeks into filming after falling for one of her men. Tayshia Adams was subsequently brought in as lead, though it was unclear if Crawley's remaining contestants would be competing for Adams' heart, or if she'd get a new crop of guys. 

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Rachel Lindsay 'Hated the Timing' of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Casting

ABC Sets 'Bachelorette' for Tuesday Nights: See Its Primetime Schedule

What the 'Bachelor' Reveal Means for Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette'

Related Gallery