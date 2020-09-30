And then there were 31! Of the 42 menThe Bachelorette announced would be vying for Clare Crawley's heart back in July, just over 30 made it to night one. Host Chris Harrison revealed the final crop of guys in an announcement on Monday night, giving some hints about who could have stolen her heart in the process, before Tayshia Adams entered the season with her own journey.

"This is a phenomenal, great, diverse group of guys -- and I don't mean just racially diverse. I just mean from all across the country, all different ages, some older than Clare, some younger than Clare," Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima following the final cast announcement. "I think you're going to have some real superstars come out of this season. And Clare, honestly, is a lucky woman. She had an embarrassment of riches as far as this group of guys go."

Find the whole cast below, and be sure to check out what Harrison told ET to expect from the guys this season.

AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, NY

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, SD

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, NY

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, NY

Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, NY

Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.

Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, NJ

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

Back in March, the coronavirus outbreak forced production on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette to shut down just hours before she was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion in March. Over three months later, Crawley started filming again -- with a new cast.

Harrison previously told ET that the Bachelorette team expected to do some recasting, as the previously announced cast might not be available when they were finally able to film again.

"Are they going to be healthy enough? Are jobs going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it's naive to think that all of these guys are going to be able to come back and pick right back up where we left off," Harrison said. "We are going to continue casting."

Of course, the biggest difference between Crawley's previous cast and the newly announced group was the absence of Matt James. The 28-year-old was announced as a contestant on Crawley's season in March, but amid the coronavirus shutdown, the Bachelor franchise decided he'd be best suited to be the Bachelor. He was revealed to be the first black Bachelor on June 12.

Meanwhile, ET learned in August that Crawley found a connection with at least one of her suitors -- and exited her role as Bachelorette roughly two weeks into filming after falling for one of her men. Tayshia Adams was subsequently brought in as lead, though it was unclear if Crawley's remaining contestants would be competing for Adams' heart, or if she'd get a new crop of guys.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

